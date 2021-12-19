Cryptocurrency Truthfulness: How Chainalysis Works

Magdiela Rivas, Marketing Manager for Chainalysis Partners, reveals what services they offer to secure crypto transactions

In 2014, one of the world’s largest exchanges – Mt. Gox – was hacked. Someone had stolen more than 850 thousand bitcoins and the company had to declare bankruptcy. It was then that Michael gronager decided to intervene in the matter and created a software that managed to track the stolen money.

“Our founder created a code to be able to do research and collect all the data of what happens on the blockchain, put it in a friendly way and that governments and companies could do this analysis“, remember iProUP Magdiela Rivas, Partner Marketing Manager at Chainalysis, a blockchain analytics company.

As she adds: “He discovered that private keys to the hot wallet had been hacked long before from what they had said publicly, that for several years all bitcoin stocks were instantly looted and that there was money laundering of stolen funds. ”

“>

From the company they assure that the company was created with the premise that at provide data on all crypto activity You can unite with governments, businesses and agencies globally to create a larger and safer adoption of these assets.

Gronager had been talking to different governments in Asia, Europe and the United States and different financial institutions about how they could adopt cryptocurrencies. The questions they always asked him had to do with what they did not know how to monitor transactions nor how the return of stolen funds worked and, most importantly, they did not know how to investigate illegal activities.

In this sense, Rivas explains: “We provide different products and services to the private and public sector so that they can do monitoring of transactions that occur on the blockchain and to conduct investigations of all activities that can be categorized as illegal. ”

“Thus, we seek to help the companies to comply with government regulations and to governments to understand what is happening on the blockchain. We have dialogues with them in order to help the regulation is more inclusive and promotes innovation of the industry instead of suffocating it “, completes.

Transparency

According to the manager, “the blockchain is the most transparent transaction system ever And what we do is translate those transactions into real world services so that they can understand that bunch of super confusing little letters and explain who owns a certain transaction. These services are aimed at building trust in the blockchain. ”

Chinalysis has more than 600 clients worldwide and it is developing strongly in Latin America: “We have a strong focus there because what we see is that the rEgypt is far ahead in the adoption of cryptocurrencies. So we are working with companies and governments to position the company, provide our services and that the adoption continue in Latin America in a much safer way, “he explains.

Regarding Argentina, he assures: “We are seeing a lot of adoption and logically we are getting involved with the private and public sector so that there can be a dialogue and we can provide these data and services so that the adoption continues, that the governments understand how they are using the citizens and the companies can comply with the regulation “.

According to company figures, the Argentine market stands out for:

10th place in adoption globally

A general cryptocurrency market valued at $ 68.8 billion, well above Venezuela’s $ 28.3 billion and only surpassed in the region by Brazil, with $ 90.9 billion.

Annual operations for the equivalent of 3,300 million dollars

The 16th place in decentralized finance (DeFi), above Brazil (17th), the only Latin American nations in the top-20.

According to Rivas, the work extends to the entire region: “We want to make the cryptocurrencies are adopted in a safe way. In Latin America there are many movements of illicit activity or scams. ”

And he concludes: “We are working to detect that, with exchanges to protect the end user who are the ones who suffer from this type of lack of regulation or technology to make the ecosystem safe “, he concludes.