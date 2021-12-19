Cuban government closes theater company founded by playwright Yunior García

The Cuban government ordered the closure of the artistic company Trebol Teatro, founded by the playwright Yunior Garcia Aguilera in 2003.

According to the Human Rights activist and former Archipelago member, Magdiel Castro, the closure of the Holguin company, founded in 2003, was done through the National Council of Performing Arts.

“The Cuban regime, through the National Council of Performing Arts, closes the Trébol Teatro company founded by the playwright Yunior García in 2003 … once again censorship and ostracism are imposed … the new gray five-year period has arrived “, he expressed on Twitter.

García Aguilera, who until he openly manifested his opposition to the Cuban regime was considered one of the most important young playwrights on the island, had premiered through Trebol Teatro some of his works, and promoted through this project the work of important theater writers in the country.

One of the works premiered by Trébol Teatro was Jacuzzi, also written and directed by García Aguilera and that it exposes the drama of a youth that is on the way to being lost if it does not react and act with the energy and lucidity that characterize younger generations.

García Aguilera suffered persecution by the Cuban regime after the convocation of a Civic March for Change scheduled for November 15 and which was repressed by the government.

The day before, he suffered extreme violence at his home, which was blocked and his windows closed against the artist’s will, while on the ground floor of the building dozens of supporters of the regime made an act of repudiation.

After that event, he traveled to Spain, from where he has continued to promote the defense of rights for all Cubans.

With the closure of the theater company, the regime would try to make part of the creator’s work invisible.