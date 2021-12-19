Cuban journalist attacked sports authorities for the Arlen López case – SwingCompleto

By José Alejandro Rodríguez Zas

In recent days, the Cuban sports movement has been shaken by the cases of two excellent athletes who, in one way or another, have been overlooked in the selection of the best of the year 2021 on the Island.

On the one hand, the extra-class Greco-Roman wrestler Mijaín López, selected as the best athlete in Cuba in the year that is ending, but that it was not considered as such in its territory of birth, Pinewood of the river. However, after the popular claim and the harsh words of the athlete himself in rejection of what happened, the authorities of the province decided to rectify and deliver a prize shared between Mijaín and boxer Roniel Iglesias.

Similarly, the also boxer Arlen López, Olympic champion of Tokyo 2020 as well as Roniel and Mijaín, was excluded from the Top 10 of the best athletes in Cuba in the year, despite the Olympic title achieved, in a totally unjustified decision of the national INDER and that has not found any explanation among sports fans on the Island and even, for many specialists.

As we published on this website yesterday, based on information obtained from the Venceremos newspaper, a press outlet in the easternmost of the Cuban provinces, the INDER authorities in Guantánamo have started a claim process for what happened to their athlete Arlen López, who despite being overlooked among the best in the country, was selected as the most outstanding in his territory.

Many fans of Guantanamo and of Cuban sports in general have expressed their dissatisfaction with the unfair decision made by the national INDER and have filled the networks with complaints, arguments and publications rejecting the event.

In this sense, the publication made on his Facebook profile by the Guantanamo journalist Adriel Bosch Cascaret, who worked in the Venceremos newspaper itself, stands out, in which he attacked the Cuban sports authorities in charge of selecting the athletes of the year in the country. , for the decision made regarding the boxer of the guaso and set out his firm criteria in this regard.

«Boxer Arlen López Cardona achieved his second consecutive Olympic title in 2021, victoriously traveling the competitive path at the Tokyo Olympics, this time at 81 kilograms (in Rio de Janeiro 2016 it was 75 kg), but Apparently a crown under the five rings -main event of the year and peak of results for an athlete in the stage- is not enough merit to be among the best athletes in Cuba in the period, a list in which others appear than in the Japanese capital did not manage to climb to the top of the podium, although they had other events, but of lesser rank. Not even among the mentions of consolation did they locate Arlen, “wrote the journalist.

«Such injustices always hurt athletes. In Guantánamo, where he is proposed as the best male athlete in the province, and his second gold appears as a possible event of the year, even in the Provincial Directorate of Sports, as I have already verified, the astonishment appeared at the news “, added Bosch, before the result of the voting to select the best Guantanamo athletes in 2021 is known.

«I still remember when in 2018 the wrestler Yowlys Bonne being the only gold medalist of the World Championship in the year was not enough for him to be the best of Cuba among gentlemen. Now at least I am happy that with justice Yarisleidis Cirilo came out as rookie of the year in the country and that Leinier Savón was included among the 10 best athletes with disabilities, “he said.

“Transparency and justice must prevail when preparing this type of list that will then be put to a vote – and speaking of voting, it continues to be repeated that to select the best athletes in the country, from all over the country! of the provincial sports journalists’ circles have neither voice nor vote, apparently our objectivity and impartiality are doubted, or there is a fear of organizing a process of such size, no idea, “he concluded.

Undoubtedly, this case related to Arlen López dyes the Cuban sports movement dark in the last bars of the year 2021 and makes it clear that although in Cuba there has been an openness in certain senses towards sport, there are other old regulations and forms to act obviously obsolete, which continue to carry the strings of the country’s authorities.

As the journalist Dubler Vázquez Colomé wrote in response to Bosch’s publication: “Nothing surprises me … remember the 6-month sanction for Lazarito Álvarez for dyeing his hair yellow in 2016.”

Once again, there are plenty of comments …

