Cuban singer-songwriter Vicente Feliú dies during a concert

The Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist Vicente Feliu He died this Friday afternoon in Havana at the age of 74. in the middle of a concert due to a massive heart attack, according to institutional sources and those close to him.

Feliú suffered a heart attack on stage, while singing “La Bayamesa” during a presentation at the Museum of Music, his daughter said. The National Center for Popular Music confirmed the news of the death.

The troubadour Frank Delgado also spread the news on social networks.

Vicente Feliú Miranda was born in Havana on November 11, 1947. His father taught him to play the guitar when he was a child; in 1964 he began to write his first songs and throughout his career he composed music for plays, television and shows.

Feliú was among the founders of the Nueva Trova Movement along with Pablo Milanés, Silvio Rodríguez, Noel Nicola, Eduardo Ramos, Lázaro García and Augusto Blanca, at the beginning of the 70s. For some years he was president of the Movement and maintained a strong attitude defense of the Cuban regime until the end of his days.

He is particularly recognized for the song “Creeme” (1975), a song that was a kind of hymn for the Nueva Trova about love marked by commitments to the revolutionary process.

He currently directed the Canto de Todos cultural center, which promotes musical encounters and exchanges in Latin American countries.

In addition to music, he was linked to radio and television as a music consultant, scriptwriter, broadcaster and director.

In an interview for his 70 years, he remembered Fidel Castro as “the father who taught me to think” and said he was a permanent seeker of the example of Cho Guevara from the moment of his death in 1967.

He was the brother of the also troubadour Santiago Feliú, who died in 2014, at the age of 52; and father of singer-songwriter Aurora de los Andes and musician Víctor Feliú, ex-guitarist for the rock band Agonizer.