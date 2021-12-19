Cuban trumpeter José Miguel Crego Castro “El Greco” dies

The prestigious Cuban trumpeter José Miguel Crego Castro, “El Greco”, died in Havana at dawn this Saturday due to respiratory arrest.

The relevant 63-year-old artist was part of important groups such as the Orquesta Cubana de Música Moderna, Afrocuba, Irakere and NG La Banda, among others, until founding his own group: El Greco and his Top Secret Quintet.

The Cuban Institute of Music recalled his participation in the most important jazz festivals around the world and in the recording of more than 50 albums as a guest of national and international artists.

“Among the CDs of his group, ‘El Jardín del Jazz’ and ‘Gregolandia’ stand out,” recalls the institution on its Facebook page.

Also the National Center for Popular Music mourned the death of the famous instrumentalist.

“The culture continues losing its best children. This time José Manuel Crego Castro, El Greco, leaves us. An important musician with a brilliant career, who did not stop contributing to culture as long as the forces allowed him,” he said in a post.

The center referred to his presentations on stages such as the Lincoln Center in New York, and his performance alongside figures of the stature of Willy Colón, Oscar De León, Frankie Ruiz, Héctor Lavoe, Roberto Roena, Cheo Feliciano, Michel Legrand, Luis García, Andy Montañés, Willy Chirino, Afrocuban All Star, Danilo Pérez, David Sánchez, David Valentín and Dizzy Gilliespe, among others.

“He was invited to record by numerous personalities from the artistic world such as Gonzalo Rubalcaba, on the CD entitled ‘Antigua’, from the Grammy-nominated record label Blue Note, as well as on various soundtracks for films in Spain, Chile and Japan,” he said the publication.

El Greco was born in Havana on January 25, 1958 and began his professional life in the Big Band of the Hotel Capri, led by the famous trumpeter Leonardo Timor, before continuing in other groups that were more popular with the Cuban public.

His body will be veiled at the Calzada y K Funeral Home in Vedado. His burial will take place at 3:00 pm at the Colón Cemetery.