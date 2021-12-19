Daniella Álvarez and Daniel Arenas traveled to New York for Christmas

Daniella Álvarez and Daniel Arenas are living an unbeatable moment. This is confirmed by the photos published by the ex-queen of the trip they both made to New York to share their first Christmas together. The couple will complete four months of courtship these days, but it seems that they have much more time together.

Álvarez, who made the news these days because it was confirmed that she will not be the presenter of next year’s ‘Challenge’, shared a gallery of images with her boyfriend in various representative places in New York.

In the message that accompanied the photos, the model was very happy to be with Arenas for this Christmas, But the most important thing is that he confirmed that he wants many more Christmas to be able to live with him. Definitely, Daniella and Daniel are in full bloom.

“Anywhere in the world but together. Thank God for allowing us to have health and the possibility of giving us this trip on our first Christmas! May Father God and the Virgin allow me to be the first of many“Wrote the presenter.

The photos moved the followers of the couple, who reported in the publication with many comments congratulating them and celebrating their love. There were also many celebrities who wrote romantic messages. These are the pictures: