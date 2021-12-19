Díaz-Canel reveals the name of the Cuban who died in a landslide in Old Havana

Miguel Diaz-Canel revealed this friday the name of the Cuban who died in the collapse of a building in Old Havana.

“We have been aware of the collapse that occurred in Old Havana, to which Party and Government authorities in the capital have paid attention from the first moment, “Díaz-Canel said in Twitter.

“We regret the death of Rolando León and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, “he added.

The A statement from the Government of Havana on the collapse did not reveal the name of the deceased, Rolando León. “At the time of the note, one of the passers-by was transferred to the nearest hospital,” he said.

Independent journalist Héctor Luis Valdés, who visited the area of ​​the collapse, said that León was the baker of the popular council of Jesús María. “The death of a single person is confirmed. The elderly lady and her four-year-old granddaughter managed to save themselves after jumping to the other side of the building at the time of the collapse. They only have superficial wounds, “he added on Facebook.

The Cubans criticized Díaz-Canel’s message almost 24 hours after the collapse. “Wow, it cost you. You almost have to go to your house to look for you to say something, 24 hours, but I need not say that this collapse and those that come after it are due to the incompetence and ineptitude of the Government. Now you just need to say that the fault is the cruel embargo, “said Milagros Domínguez.

“Rather than condolences for the death of a human being, this looks more like congratulations to the Party and Government authorities in the capital for the attention paid. Cynical, it was precisely the authorities who did not take measures to prevent this collapse “and” one of the basic principles of manipulating information is to place the information that we do not want to give relevance to (name of the deceased) towards the end of the news item. ). It must be recognized that the homeless know how to do their job, “said Cubans.

Abel Cartaya gave his opinion “while they build hotels all over the island ‘so that they are empty’While they export the cement for $ 1.70 but sell it to the people for $ 10; Cuba’s housing fund gets more depressed. Of course, none of those families are his or his family. “

According to information from the Government of Havana, “at 9:10 PM on December 16, a collapse of a side wall of one of the buildings of the popular council Jesús María, in the municipality of La Habana Vieja. This wall was on the second level of a building on Angeles Street, Monte corner where, according to neighbors, two passers-by were trapped. ”

The pro-government media limited themselves to reproducing the statement and the words of Díaz-Canel about the collapse.