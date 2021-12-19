Diego Valdés’ plan after becoming a new reinforcement of Club América

Although the fans of America club does not lose sight of his annoyance with the directive Cream blue Due to the mismanagement of the teams in the last tournaments, it is a reality that officialize the arrival of Diego Valdes to a great extent calmed the criticism towards the group of Coapa, because they were dragging a painful elimination in Quarter finals, questions about the ability to Santiago Solari as Technical Director, criticism of the possible hiring of Uriel antuna, and the hassle of trying to sell the bonds before announcing additions. However, everything calmed down a bit when the Chilean midfielder was seen signing his contract to start playing as Eagle from Closing 2022.

What’s next for Diego Valdes at the moment it is a vacation, as the footballer has not had a break since the Club Santos was eliminated in the Semifinals of Grita México 2021, due to negotiations with the capital’s cadre. The offensive midfielder will report in Coapa After Christmas. It should be noted that the same will happen with the rest of the elements that make up the squad led by the Argentine strategist.

Valdes passed the medical examinations and physical tests with total success, so they gave him the green light to enjoy his rest time before the Scream Mexico Closing 2022. It is expected that Diego be a fundamental piece in the new tactical scheme that raises Solari, looking for a more spectacular and effective team when offending, an aspect that was difficult to show in the most important matches of the previous season, whether in the local tournament or internationally.

Club América’s half court if its reinforcements are made

With the Chilean insured, and being a matter of time before the hiring of Jonathan dos Santos, it seems that the half court of the America club will be one of the most complete of the MX League, especially considering the soon return of Pedro Aquino, and the promised hiring of a player who is capable of playing as a winger down the right wing.