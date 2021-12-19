Disciplinary investigation investigates aggression in the Final of the Liga MX Femenil

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Disciplinary Commission has initiated an investigation into the events that occurred in the Final of the first leg of the Liga MX Women where the Tigres player Stephany Mayor attacked, without the ball in between, the defense of Rayadas Diana Garcia, which caused him to have a nose injury.

So the Disciplinary has decided to review what happened in the game held in the BBVA Stadium in addition to receiving a request for an investigation by the board of directors of Rayados from Monterrey for the blow his player received.

So the Disciplinary, supported by the Sanctions Regulation, is reviewing what happened between the two players in the first leg Final of the Opening 2021, which has so far a 2-2 draw awaiting the return game to be held this Monday, December 20.

For these reasons, a sanction could come for Stephany Mayor, who would lose the game back in the University Stadium, besides that it would be a very sensitive loss for the team that directs Roberto Medina.

“Once this Commission carries out the analysis of the evidence and other documents provided will issue the corresponding resolution”, States the statement of the MX League about the case.