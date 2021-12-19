Drastic change of plans on the bench of Junior de Barranquilla

When it was believed that the replacement for Arturo Reyes had already been chosen, Junior drastically changed plans.

The earthquake in the Junior de Barranquilla has not ended far from it, when this Friday all the bets indicated that the Argentine Gustavo Costas would be the replacement of Arturo Reyes in the bank of the ‘shark’, the board would have taken an unexpected turn in the election of his new coach.

“Same nationality but not same name”, as the Colombian coast press would have announced under the well-known medium “El Heraldo”. The new one chosen to take the reins of the Barranquilla team would also be the Argentine Juan Cruz Real, who also had experience in Colombian football, as it had been announced this Saturday.

“After analyzing several resumes, the rojiblanca board decided to give the lease of the team to the Argentine coach Juan Cruz Real, who had been working as a commentator for the Win Sport network,” this is how the news is commented on the media’s website. . Being an unexpected move for many, the coach is likely to be officially announced in the next few hours.

Juan Cruz Real directed Jaguares, Alianza Petrolera and América de Cali in Colombian soccer, and precisely with the scarlet team he obtained the 15th star for the institution, despite the criticism he received during his tenure. Now everything seems to indicate that the Argentine will have the opportunity to redirect Junior after a season in which despite the favoritism he was unable to qualify for the final of the BetPlay League.