Eduardo Verástegui tests positive for COVID-19; only Christmas will pass

The whole world is having a high rate of Covid-19 infections, so the Christmas holidays will be affected for many families who cannot be reunited due to someone infected. This time it was Eduardo Verástegui the one who confirmed that he will not be able to be with his family at Christmas, since he tested positive in Los Angeles.

In social networks, the actor and producer confirmed that a PCR had been performed in the United States where it ended up testing positive, so he was going to have a different Christmas, since he was going to carry out the quarantine sanitary protocols accordingly. In addition to confirming that he is well.

“Dear family, I want to share with you that today in Los Angeles I had a PCR test for COVID, and the result is positive. I will follow the quarantine protocol, as appropriate. I’m fine, no news other than the positive test. This Christmas will be really different, “he said on his Twitter account.

Different christmas

After explaining the reason why he will not be able to travel to see his family, the reality is that the actor saw the positive side, since he will not be alone in one of the times where he normally people meet the whole family and enjoy the holidays in the company of their loved ones despite the distanceas he will be closer to all his fans.

“I will spend Christmas alone, but at the same time, I will be with all of you. I feel very close to those who have already gone through this situation or do it now. The Rosary continues to be my strength and God my security. And all of you, my company. I love you so much! God take care of us! “, He expressed in a second message on his official Twitter account.

Like Eduardo, many people will have to stay home in quarantine for testing positive, but that does not mean that the parties have to stop, sincee technology can be in charge of bringing the infected people closer to their respective families, as well as all those who live in other countries and cannot be at home with their loved ones.

