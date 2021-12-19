Eduin Caz walks heavily ARMED through the streets; so he boasted in networks

Once again, the singing talent, Eduin caz He is in the eye of the hurricane after millions of Instagram users saw one of his recent stories in which he bragged that he is traveling heavily armed in a luxurious van.

As you know, in this 2021, the vocalist of Firm Group He has established himself as one of the most important figures within the Mexican regional genre since practically all his singles are among the most listened to on music apps.

Songs like “Each person”, “Ya superame” and “El amor no fue pa ‘mi” are some of their songs that led them to become one of the most listened to artists this year, so their most famous members always grab the attention. Of the media.

The singer is in the eye of the hurricane. Photo: Instagram

Eduin Caz walks around heavily armed

Far from any presentation and award ceremony, Eduin Caz, one of the most famous artists today, remains close to his millions of followers through his social networks since he regularly shares unpublished content.

However, a few hours ago, the vocalist of Firm Group he stole spotlights after uploading a story that immediately went viral as it showed him roaming the streets heavily armed, apparently for security reasons.

In the images, the singer recorded one of his companions, who was traveling as a copilot, holding a heavy-caliber pistol or at least that is what appears to be due to its size.

Without any kind of concern, Eduin Caz demonstrated that the truck is stopped due to traffic while his companion decides to have the firearm in a discreet manner, apparently trying to prevent anyone from seeing it.

As expected, the publication immediately went viral, generating controversy among Internet users. Some fans say that you should not upload that type of content and others ask you to be careful.

The singer generated controversy. Photo: Instagram

Eduin Caz and his scandals in 2021

During this year, the vocalist of Grupo Firme put the hurricane in the eye after several complaints began to be published in which they claimed that he was unfaithful to his current sentimental partner.

Faced with this situation, the singer shared a video and noted that he has always spoken with his wife about his alleged infidelities. Apparently they both forgave each other because they are currently one of the most beloved couples in the medium.

KEEP READING

Grupo Firme responds to the words of Danna Paola about a possible duet. What did they stay in? VIDEO

Unpublished photo of Eduin Caz in his beginnings when he was going to play in a jaripeo with Grupo Firme