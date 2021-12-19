Eduin Caz’s ‘brother’ was kidnapped and killed

A “brother” of Eduin Caz was kidnapped and murdered, the singer said through an interview for the program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’.

With tears about to come out, Eduin Caz, lead singer of Grupo Firme, narrated that although Giovanni, kidnapped and murdered, was not his blood brother, he wanted him as such.

The above, due to the fact that his friendship was so great, that every day he was at his house and his “brother’s” family welcomed him with affection.

Regarding the kidnapping and murder of his “brother”, Eduin Caz said that it was something very difficult and although he dedicated a song to him, lately he cannot sing it.

How was the murder of Eduin Caz’s “brother”?

Giovanni, Eduin Caz’s kidnapped and murdered “brother”, was a victim of crime 4 years ago, when he maintained a strong friendship with the singer.

After Eduin Caz left his house in search of his dreams, he lived it at his friend’s house and even his family came to consider him one more member.

“Every time I sing it in shows, in fact lately I can’t sing it, it’s very difficult, the feeling wins me over because it’s strange”

Eduin Caz.

After his difficult kidnapping and murder, Eduin Caz recorded at Giovanni’s house the song “Ni money ni nada”, a song that his “brother” liked very much.

On how he remembers his “brother”, he says that he is always happy, because he was very similar to him. And that he was also someone who always supported him.