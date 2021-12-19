Elon Musk Says Neuralink Will Begin Implanting Chips Into Human Brains In 2022 | technology | Science

Elon Musk, the director of the revolutionary companies Tesla Motors and Space X and the personality of the year, said during an interview with The Wall Street Journal that his company Neuralink will begin implanting chips in human brains in 2022. The innovation promises that people with spinal cord injuries can control technological devices with only their mind.

Neuralink It is a chip about eight millimeters in diameter – surgically installed in the skull – that will implant electrodes in the region of the brain responsible for controlling voluntary movement. The set of electrodes are then connected to a higher matrix called Link, which will process, stimulate and transmit neurological signals.

The Neuralink chip is an artifact about 8 millimeters in diameter that will be surgically installed in the skull. Photo: Neuralink

This technology will be aimed mainly at tetraplegic people, those without the ability to move in their limbs, to surf the internet. The breakthrough also promises to enter the competition for a cure for Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases. In the future, Musk anticipates a symbiosis between humans and artificial intelligence.

The latest proof of the device’s effectiveness was shown in April 2021, when the tech mogul announced with a sample video that Neuralink had been successful in monkeys. In the images, the primate played the classic video game Pong while, through a straw, he was compensated with a banana smoothie. Thus, despite the fact that at first the animal uses a joystick to direct its movements, later it is enough to use only its mind.

“Neuralink is working well in monkeys. We are conducting many tests and we confirm that it is safe and reliable, and that the device can be safely removed, “said Musk during the conversation with the US newspaper.

However, before taking the big step in humans, the device must be approved by the FDA, the US food and drug regulatory body. Faced with this scenario, Musk is sure that Neuralink’s standards are “substantially higher” than those required by the North American entity.