Elon Musk Says Neuralink Will Begin Implanting Chips Into Human Brains In 2022 | technology | Science

Elon Musk, the director of the revolutionary companies Tesla Motors and Space X and the personality of the year, said during an interview with The Wall Street Journal that his company Neuralink will begin implanting chips in human brains in 2022. The innovation promises that people with spinal cord injuries can control technological devices with only their mind.

