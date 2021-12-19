F1 2021: Squire Chiefs give Max Verstappen first place, but forget about Checo Prez

Lyou Heads of the Formula 1 squads gave their verdict on who They were the best of the Formula 1 season, in which they made it clear that Max Verstappen dominated the slopes followed by Lewis Hamilton, but they put aside Sergio Prez, who was a fundamental piece for the title of his teammate at Red Bull.

The annual vote left Verstappen and Hamilton on top, followed by Lando norris In third, Carlos Sainz in fourth and Fernando Alonso in fifth. Leclerc, Gasly, Russell, Bottas and Ocon round out the top 10 of the best according to the bosses.

The absence of the Mexican pilot who logr get on the podium in the season, was an important part in the fight for the drivers and squire championship, in addition to stealing attention thanks to his work in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in which he managed to keep under control Hamilton to help Max win the crown.

1. Max Verstappen 188 points

2. Lewis Hamilton 174 points

3. Lando Norris 100 points

4. Carlos Sainz 70 points

5. Fernando Alonso 63 points

6. Charles Leclerc 58 points

7. Pierre Gasly 56 points

8. George Russell 44 points

9. Valtteri Bottas 43 points

10. Esteban Ocon 41 points