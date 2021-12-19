According to the survey carried out by Yahoo! Finance, which seeks every year to publicize the best and worst companies from around the world, Facebook, now known as Meta, took the crown as the worst company of the year after accumulating more than 50 percent of the votes, while on the other hand, Microsoft was crowned the best company of this year.

“The 1,541 respondents have been angry about many things this year, but there is one company that is the one that bothers them the most: Facebook. The survey results shed more light on why the company decided to change its name this year: Meta Platforms.

Facebook has had its share of controversies this year. It has been under the antitrust microscope and faced a barrage of allegations from a whistleblower who claims Facebook ignored security concerns in the name of growth. Congress constantly demands responses from the company on both fronts. At the same time, some critics, including conservatives, say Facebook over-watched the platform’s speech and suppressed their voices. Other critics, including those on the left side of the aisle, claim that Facebook allows the spread of misinformation, that is, it favors the spread of fake news. “