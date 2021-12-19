failure in diagnosis in 60% of cases

The problems in diagnosis or at the time of prescribe a treatment it was the most common negligence committed by the medical community and, in the same way, the main causes behind the lawsuits filed against these professionals.

According to the report on medical malpractice prepared by Medscape, 31 percent of the doctors recognized would have issued a delayed or even wrong diagnosis, while 29 percent are responsible for complications in prescribed treatment or during surgery. A similar percentage, 26 percent, would not have found the appropriate solution after observing a regular result or the progression of the disease in their patients.

Failures or delays in choose the ideal treatment they were also the reason for demand by patients in 16 percent of the cases. 13 percent of court complaints were due to wrongful death and 11 percent to unusual damages suffered by the operated person.

Residually, the patients also reported lack of documentation on the case (4 percent), errors in the administration of medication (3 percent), lack of consent or inappropriate obtaining of this (2 percent), as well as failures in the follow-up of safety protocols (1 percent).

The medical malpractice document also singles out plastic surgeons mostly, as the doctors most at risk of being reported. Proof of this is that eight out of ten (83 percent) have had some kind of litigation when accused of negligence in their work. A short distance away are also the orthopedic doctors, accused in 81 percent of the cases, the urologists (80 percent) and gynecologists79 percent).

In last place are the cardiologists, with 58% of accumulated lawsuits. In general, more than half of doctors, 51 percent, claim to have faced a malpractice complaint at some point, catching them by surprise in most cases. 62 percent of them were engaged in hospital care and 52 percent to Primary Care.

60% of the demands to doctors, fair

The study also notes a increase in claims in 2021 Regarding the pre-Covid stage, although, apparently, none was related to the crisis despite the fact that 13 percent fear being accused of negligence in this context.

Most of the lawsuits, 80 percent, were due to professional decisions. There were also unintentional failures, but “they remain errors,” according to Catherine Flynn, as a study participant.

Even so, according to the results, only 7 percent of the demands were justified compared to 83 percent, although 6 out of ten considered them “fair”. “Many times it has more to do with the economic motivations of the patients who sign them or with poor results,” defends Flynn.

In any case, a 33 percent were resolved before going to trial, a quarter in less than a year, and only in 2 percent of the cases did the courts agree with the plaintiffs. Although 71 percent do not believe that it will affect their professional careers in any way, 24 percent of those surveyed admit having lost trust with their patients or treating them differently.