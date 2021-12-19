Final Alliance-Platense: for the glory and the feat

The final 47 in short tournaments since 1998 will be played this afternoon on the grass of the Cuscatlán stadium between the oncenas of Alianza, current national runner-up and CD Platense de Zacatecoluca who after 47 years of absence reaches its second final of its historic carousel in national football.

The truth is that in the 94th edition of the major league in our country we will have an unprecedented final, between two teams that have carved their way well in the history of our football and where pride, claw and ambition to lift the champion cup It is ahead of what their respective numbers dictate in the Apertura 2021 where Alianza will face, leader of the two qualifying rounds of the tournament without discussion by adding 51 points and sixth place in the standings with 29 units in 22 days.

It will be at the same time the 23rd match in the history of both nights since 1974 where the balance tips slightly in favor of the capital with 10 wins for nine victories for Virola’s.

In his return to the major league, Platense has not managed to beat the albos since he achieved a home draw at home at two goals in the qualifying rounds just on the second date of the 2021 Apertura with scores from the Colombian Víctor Landázuri who signed a double to the seven minutes of play after an assist from Denilson Rosales and 45 minutes into the game, while the albos scored through Fito Zelaya with a free kick at 25 minutes to momentarily tie the game and defender Henry Romero at 77 minutes after assistance from Zelaya; and a 4-0 defeat at the Cuscatlán stadium with scores from Colombian Duvier Riascos from a penalty at 11 ‘, Ezequiel Rivas at 18’, Rodolfo Zelaya at 68 ‘and Víctor Arboleda from coffee at 90 + 1’ of the match.

But the story looks different for the team from the department of La Paz since the rise that the gallero team had under the leadership of its coach, Guillermo Rivera from day 15 of the regular phase has them in the final since he has added four wins, six draws and two losses; In addition, he has not lost in the last four post-season dates where he has added two wins and two draws, numbers that according to technical sau, José Guillermo Rivera, has been essential to reach the second final of Platense in its rich football history.

“We are calm, we want to do things very well as we have been doing in recent days and we do not want to close the tournament and if God allows it with the efforts of the boys we want to make the bell of the league against an opponent that is difficult, with a good squad, with high-ranking players, but Platense also has his own thing and wants to make history ”, added the national strategist.

Regarding the atmosphere that prevails in the gold and black team, Rivera admitted that “one does not stop feeling a little nervous before that final game, some anxiety, I want the team to be calm but not relaxed, I don’t want that, I want everyone focused, “he said.

While the Colombian Juan Camilo Delgado, the scorer of the gallero team with 12 goals in the Apertura 2021, assured that they will not be a docile team for the albos this Sunday afternoon.

“Happy, motivated, because of what the team has been taking the step and the objective of having reached the very final, we have had a lot of merit for having reached this stage of the tournament and happy because the team is emotionally well, we know that we will face a great rival, but I think we have done a nice job, because of the effort we have made and that in the end I hope we can celebrate the second title for Platense ”, he concluded.

FAVORITES

Alianza for its part adds seven dates without losing since matchday 20 and his record of six wins and a draw (in Ahuachapán against local Once Deportivo) places him as a wide favorite to lift his crown 16.

For his coach, Milton “Tigana” Meléndez, this Sunday’s final considers it “a difficult game for both teams, the team is aware because we know that the pressure is on us against an opponent who finished sixth in the league but we know that We are 50 to 50 in the final, I hope the team responds for the favoritism that people have in our favor ”, highlighted the helmsman who provided details about the case of one of the team captains, Marvin Monterroza, after his health problem suffered almost at the end of the second leg of the semifinals against Once Deportivo and who was taken on a stretcher from the Cuscatlán stadium to a care center.

“Marvin was admitted one day for final exams, he has joined until Thursday after two days out of the call and has asked to join to be well and play on Sunday,” he said.

Regarding his rival in the final, Meléndez assured that “I reviewed some videos of the rival to better see their weaknesses and strengths, but on the day of the final the motivations are doubled, we already have 10 consecutive finals, we do not want to trust each other and we hope that on offense This Sunday we are fine, I have not decided yet if we will play with the two Colombians, both Riascos and Arboleda are important in the penalty kicks and that is why I hope that both will finish the game if we have to take penalties at the end ”, he sentenced.

For his part, the national Rodolfo Zelaya admitted his pleasure to be in one more final and to seek that cup that has been denied them since the previous tournament.

“I am motivated to do things well on the field, to win one more title with Alianza, God willing that we can have a good afternoon for the whole team and that we know how to win that national title we all want”

Regarding his goalscoring vocation in the tournament where he already has 15 goals, Fito Zelaya said that “thank God I have been scoring many goals for the team, I hope that this Sunday I hope to score at least one goal to help the team win.”

The historic goalscorer of the albos has his own concept about Platense, his rival this Sunday.

“Platense is a difficult opponent, we know that it is complicated, that it has good players, well managed by Memo Rivera, it will not be easy and we hope to play a good game because they also want to win and be champions, I hope not to disappoint the team and the fans. ”.