Flights between Belgium and Cuba will begin this month

The increase in flights to and from Cuba continues to rise sharply and with this announcement by the TUI company, they will not only link with the usual destinations towards the tourist hub of Varadero, but will also incorporate connections with the “José Martí” International Airport of La Havana

According to local press reports, the airline TUI Belgium announced its return to the island for next December 24 by the “Juan Gualberto” of Varadero. He also specified that another route between Brussels and the Cuban capital would be added.

The purpose of these flights would be to use both Cuban destinations as an intermediate, since the final route would be located in the Mexican resort of Cancun, which is having a lot of demand from Europe. Both flights would have a weekly frequency that would increase to two in January 2022, but only in the case of Havana.

The European airline would sell air tickets in two variants, always depending on the demand for these connections. The first would be only with the passage and another with the tourist packages, these include the transfer and the hotel.

Those responsible for the company valued as positive the health situation of the island and the progress of vaccination. Especially since this situation will allow the advance of tourism on the island, the economic recovery that is so badly needed and the increase month after month of the usual operations.

A month ago the TUI company had announced its return to Cuba although its plans had not materialized. During the Belgium Tourism Expo, tour operators and flight companies had shown their interest in returning to the Caribbean, especially Cuba.