FMF suspends two games to Stephany Mayor for aggression in Final Regia

After the great controversy on the Final of the Liga MX Femenil, where Stephany Mayor, a Tigres player, gave him a knock on the expensive to defender Diana García, from Rayadas, the Disciplinary Commission has reached a resolution and punishment for the offender.

Through a release, it was reported that Stephany Mayor will be suspended for two games in addition to facing a economic fine, all after an investigation of their actions was carried out and acted based on the regulations of the Liga MX Women.

“Based on article 73 subsection c) of the sanctions regulations in force in the FMF, in which this Commission has the power to sanction Violent Conduct of a player who had not been warned by the referee. Sandra Stephany Mayor Gutiérrez is sanctioned with two sets of suspension and an economic fine ”, it reads.

Hence the player from Tigres Femenil will not be able to play the Final from Return of Liga MX where his team and Striped is it so matched to 2 goals, being a sensitive loss for the champions.

How was Stephany Mayor’s blow to Diana García?

In the first part of the end of Liga MX Women, when the marker was tied 1-1, the player of Tigers you came with everything to Diana García, where he went with his arm up and hit her in the face.

They have busted Monsivais for some unsportsmanlike conduct that is as reprehensible as the blow that Mayor gave Diana García today without the ball being in play. If we are going to talk, let it be even, right? Or is there no capacity for self-criticism? pic.twitter.com/d4MnEsYUT4 – Mariana G. Ramírez ◡̈ ???? ️ (@ marianarm18_) December 18, 2021

The Striped player stayed in the grass, had nosebleeds but the referee did not determine that it was for a red card, a controversial fact, since this same player would score the second goal for her squad minutes later.