Focus – Challenges of Western Democracy in 2022

The year that is ending leaves questions that could affect the challenges of democracy from the presidential elections to be held in 2022 in Colombia and Brazil, two of the most important and influential Latin American economies. Mexico and Argentina will have legislative and council elections in the coming months.

Now added, the willingness of the United States government to open a dialogue on the crisis in Haiti. In this regard, it states that: “The United States seeks to unite the international community to work in partnership with the Haitian people in a unified approach to help Haiti restore its democratic institutions,” the State Department details in a statement.

The Undersecretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, wrote on his Twitter account that: “Uniting the international community in partnership with the Haitian people is essential to achieve a unified approach that helps restore Haiti’s democratic institutions.” .

The biggest challenges of the Haitian crisis are security, political and economic.

The president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, on several occasions, including his speech before the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), last September, has demanded from the international community an urgent action to face the seriousness of the situation of Haitians.

The recent Virtual Summit for Democracy called by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, emphasized the need to rethink policies that promote the renewal of the democratic system and its institutions.

He focused on corruption, respect for human rights and authoritarianism in the region and in the world, as challenges that democracy in Western nations will have to face.

“Democracy does not occur by accident … In the United States, we know better than anyone, renewing our democracy and strengthening our institutions requires constant effort”, but there is “external pressure from autocratic people who seek to export their influence and expand their repressive policies and practices, ”Biden said at the opening of the event.

Eight Latin American countries were excluded from the meeting: Bolivia, Cuba, Guatemala, Haiti, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

What could happen in the immediate future between those countries and the Northern power? Suddenly, the Biden administration sends signals that a possible reunion will continue to be ignored at least for now.

The response of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) was its XX Summit in Havana, in which the presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, participated in person; Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega; Bolivia, Luis Arce, and Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Although the objective of the meeting was to seek joint alternatives and the application of strategies by these countries to strengthen their economic integration and challenges in the post-pandemic stage, evidently, the group took the opportunity to criticize Washington “for its interference policy in the region.”

With this, the representatives of ALBA, an integrationist mechanism created 17 years ago by the late leaders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez, transmitted the message to the Joe Biden administration that they are united around a “progressive vision.”

Everything indicates that the possibilities of diplomatic rapprochement between the United States and the members of that Latin American political structure will continue to be postponed.

Identity Flag

The democratic system is the identity flag of capitalist society or rather its essence and main political symbolism, through which the economic, social, cultural and institutional policies that sustain it are applied.

It has had as its flagship the United States of North America, the world’s greatest power, and it is the primary point of reference in the success or failure of this model that has gravitated preponderantly since the last years of the 6th century BC.

This word is of Greek origin and etymologically means government of the “people” or “popular”.

Democracy is currently going through a decisive juncture in terms of its revitalization, which puts it at risk and which can inevitably mark its own survival.

There is an accumulation of social debts to be answered and poverty, exclusion and corruption also stand out, reflecting even in industrialized societies where inequality is present.

US President Joe Biden, when starting the Virtual Summit for Democracy from the White House, warned that the fight against corruption and the promotion of respect for human rights are two of its main challenges.

Democracy in Peril?

The United States government is convinced that administrative corruption in the State is a preponderant and shocking factor in the high levels of poverty in Latin America, and for this reason, it is pressing for the adoption of controls and institutional measures that allow to “stop” looting. of public goods in the region.

One of the countries that makes the greatest effort in the fight against corruption is the Dominican Republic, since the assumption of power by President Luis Abinader. This is even recognized by international organizations and North American officials.

During his virtual participation in the meeting called by Biden, President Luis Abinader addressed, among other issues, the institutional and control measures applied by his government to improve the management of public entities.

Bolsonaro Vs. Lula

The presidential elections in the Federative Republic of Brazil, set for November 2022, is the stage for the largest economy in Latin America to resume the consolidation and channeling of its democracy.

Jair Bolsonaro, current president (2019-2022) tries to retain power in the face of a political adversary of the size of former president Luis Inácio Lula Da Silva (2003-2010), whom the polls give as a favorite in the intention of the popular vote.

Bolsonaro, a former Brazilian military officer, has served a controversial presidential term and his opponents accuse him of encouraging hatred among Brazilian society. An opinion article in the Spanish newspaper El País, signed by columnist Juan Arias, describes him as “an apprentice of fascism, without culture, unpredictable, foul-mouthed and even foul.”

Former President Donald Trump empathized with him and welcomed him to the White House in March 2019.

On the other hand, the current US president Joe Biden has maintained a distance with the controversial South American president, although he was one of the participants in the recent Summit for Democracy promoted by Washington.