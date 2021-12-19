Frank Gore fell in his boxing debut to Deron Williams

The former NFL star’s in-ring presentation ended in a split decision loss

The former star of the NFL, Frank Gore, did not have the expected debut in the world of boxing.

This Saturday night on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Gore fell for split decision in front of the former basketball player Deron williams.

Frank Gore stepped into the ring wearing the San Francisco 49ers crest. AP Photo

Gore, who stepped into the ring with the San Francisco 49ers crest on his shorts, showed will, but eventually ran out of energy and was connected multiple times by Williams, visiting even the canvas.

At the end of the bout, two judges gave favorable cards 38-37 and 40-35 for Williams, while one more gave 38-37 for Gore, decreeing the split decision for the former NBA.

Gore, drafted by the 49ers in the third round of the 2005 draft from Miami, played in the NFL From 2005 to 2020 with stays in the Niners, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, he was also selected five times to the Pro Bowl and once to the second team All-Pro.

In his 16-year career, Gore he had 3,735 carries for 16,000 yards and 81 ouchdowns, plus 484 receptions for 3,985 yards and 18 touchdowns. He is in the third position in history in rushing yards.

Williams He played in the NBA from 2005 to 2017 with the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers, was selected to the All-NBA Game three times and was selected to the All-NBA second team twice.