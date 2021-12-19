from measuring your health to voice control

Related news

The residents of the Ciudad Lineal neighborhood in Madrid can travel to the future for a few days. In one of its parks, CyberHut is temporarily installed, a smart home that It is manufactured in Santander, is controlled by voice and can measure your health; And that, like the Cube Two X prefab, makes you feel for a moment in a sci-fi movie.

It is a smart home with a futuristic design of just 50 square meters in which each space is used to the maximum and is full of technology: artificial intelligence that controls the whole home up to 400 sensors to control everything. CyberHut is manufactured by Astroland, the first interplanetary agency in Spain, and its research is based on life in extreme habitats, such as Mars.

The starting point of this smart home, which costs from 150.00 euros, aims to make the day easier, it is characterized by being sustainable and controlling the tenant’s health as it generates its own energy and has applications that monitor vital signs. “The next step is to make a large neighborhood in Madrid with different units and finishes of the house, which in 2022 will allow living as in the future,” explains David Ceballos, CEO of CyberHut, to EL ESPAÑOL – Omicrono.

Voice control

CyberHut has been built with non-polluting and recyclable materials. It has a design of a kind of futuristic metal capsule and it has four large legs that support it and act as an anti-seismic mechanism, making it resistant to hurricanes. Its lower area can be opened and gives access to the ‘guts’ of the house to carry out repairs, and even serves as a garage for the bicycle.



We visit the house of the future

Carmen Suarez

The house generates its own energy thanks to the high-performance solar panels you have on the roof, and stores it in batteries to be autonomous and not have the need to connect to the current. These allow an autonomy of 4.5 days, thinking in cases where the sky is cloudy. While its front area can be opened to give way to two large windows that, from the inside, give access to a small terrace.

There are no keys here, but rather an application for mobile devices or a tablet is used to go down and up the ramp that gives access to the house. When you climb the steps, the first thing you find is a small hall and a door. “When you enter there is nothing, a module that can be moved and depending on what you are doing, the kitchen comes out, the tables… Everything you want will happen when you need it and the interior is customized according to your tastes, as if you want a soccer-themed house or that instead of a gym there is an area gaming“, says David Ceballos.

Cybi, the virtual assistant of the house.

Carmen Suarez Omicrono

It includes artificial intelligence systems and sensors big data that make it a home with a high degree of automation, which allows you to anticipate the needs of the tenants and learn their routines. Thus, the virtual assistant, called Cybi and who controls absolutely everything in the house, you can make a diagnosis of the components of the house, open the panels so that light enters, make the purchase based on your diet and the products you have in the fridge, among others.

“Cybi can also organize orders and receive packages, make coffee every morning so it’s ready when you wake up, show you recipes based on the food you have in the fridge and even design a personalized training routine or your longevity strategy on a personal level “, explains the CEO of CyberHut. To activate and talk to her, just say her name, such as it is currently done with the assistants of the mobiles.

Measure your health

The house is also designed to take care of the health and well-being of those who live in it. To do this, it has a telemedicine and preventive medicine service, with a small device that monitors your vital signs. A device that is placed on one of the fingers “to perform different measurements and generate a history that can be uploaded to the cloud to send it to the doctor.”

In post-pandemic times, CyberHut also includes HEPA filters, shock treatment by ozone and air purification systems and deionization of the environment; and allows you to videoconference with the doctor and call an ambulance in an emergency.

The device to measure your health.

Carmen Suarez Omicrono

In addition, and in terms of security, incorporates weather protection and physical and cybernetic shielding, betting on security blockchain, since the house handles a lot of personal information of the tenant. “The house includes facial recognition cameras that if you get too close it recognizes you and an anti-inclusion system, even self-shielding so that no one enters it,” says David Ceballos.

From a gym to a vegetable garden

Artificial intelligence allows you to schedule daily tasks for the house to complete autonomously and CyberHut, which has more than 400 sensors connected, it can be customized to suit your style of view, your tastes or your training routine.

The CyberHut gym.

Carmen Suarez Omicrono

This time there was a small hidden gym with a punching bag: “the interesting thing is that the gloves have sensors that are connected to the personal trainer so he knows how to hit or if you have to put more power; who then gives you a summary of the session, such as the calories you have burned “, explains the CEO.

CyberHut also has a ‘party mode’ with which the virtual assistant brings down a large screen and activates a projector to play a video clip and music, and changes the color of the lights in the house. “It even has a machine for the perfect beer, since it serves you at the ideal temperature and with the right foam “, explains the manager.

The CyberHut orchard, the smart home.

Carmen Suarez Omicrono

The house is fully customizable, so the user can place the devices that best suit your tastes. In the other part of the house, the one right at the back, there is both a sofa and a dressing room, a bed and a television; these last two are hidden in the wall and only come out when necessary.

The house can also generate compost from what is thrown away, which is used to growing vegetables in a small garden with capacity for 37 units. While in the bathroom there is the washing machine, the toilet and a shower “that does not need a towel, since it incorporates a full-body drying system”.

CyberHut has a 4,500 liter water tank and reuse the water from the shower and sinks for irrigation. The company has also created “different models of the house for the metaverse. With virtual reality glasses you can get to know and experience the house”, and they even have NFT digital art: a visual interpretation of Bosco’s ‘Garden of Earthly Delights’ .

From 150,000 euros

The smart home can be controlled through the mobile phone thanks to the ‘Neurohome’ application that allows you to see all the information about the home in real time, such as the status of the batteries. “In case something goes wrong, send notifications. It also has a store to download new ones apps“In addition to this, you can also use either one of the tablets installed in the home such as Cybi or the Google assistant.

Cyberhut is designed for a payment per use, “this facilitates access to housing for young people and allows them to change location at any time, being able to enjoy the home of the future for a long time, with all its benefits and without permanence”, he concludes the CEO. Buying the house starts from 150,000 euros, but the final price depends on the level of customization and the location.

It may interest you…

Follow the topics that interest you