From the sea, Adamari López fell in love with everyone in a swimsuit

Adamari López served as Miss Universe jury at the ceremony that took place on December 12 in Israel. In that 70th edition, Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu, took the crown left by Andrea Meza, the Mexican representative who was 7 months in office.

According to several users of social networks, Adamari made an alleged comment about Nadia Ferreira that she immediately deleted. According to what they reported, the message said that the Miss Paraguay candidate did not win because she did not look natural.

Related news

Recently, Miss Paraguay clarified the situation: “I tell you that I was in communication with her, at no time did she refer to me but rather she was talking in general about what they were evaluating, but at no time was she talking about me specifically. Super good with Adamari, there is no problem “.

Source: Instagram @adamarilopez

A few hours ago, Adamari shared a series of photos in Israel, in his free moments after serving as the Miss Universe jury. “Here I share some photos of my trip to Israel … I visited the Dead Sea and Jerusalem, very special places for me and I even got on a camel for the first time,” he said.

Source: Instagram @adamarilopez

In the Instagram images, the co-host of ‘Hoy Día’ poses in the Dead Sea, full of mud, in a one-piece black swimsuit. In addition, he took pictures inside a church and also on a camel. The publication quickly surpassed 60 thousand likes and 600 comments. “Congratulations, excellent option, go to the promised land of Israel”, “I love and love Israel. Blessed be Israel forever. Holy Land. Chosen by Jehovah! ” and “I don’t know why I love you woman. I admire you a lot ”were some of them.