Gaby Spanic shows the results of her new cosmetic surgery after leaving the operating room

Gaby spanic She is not afraid of the operating room and that is why, on her return from Hungary after participating in “Dancing with de Stars”, she visited her trusted doctor in Miami, Dr. Luis Gil, to undergo some new touch-ups and shared the results with his fans.

Through her social networks, the Venezuelan explained that she would undergo a new surgical intervention because she lost weight significantly after her participation in “La Casa de Los Famosos” and the reality show dance in Europe, which left her a little sagging on the skin.

The operation was last Thursday and 16 hours later, Spanic appeared again in the networks with the specialist in attending celebrities to show how it had been. In the images, the actress is seen very in pain, although very smiling and happy with the results.

“I woke up as if nothing, a little pain, normal, but super good, I am a little inflamed but the results will be seen soon“Explained the protagonist of” La Usurpadora “while the doctor said:” It was spectacular. “

In addition, Gil assured that we still have to wait a few weeks to see the final results of the operation, however, he affirms that everything went perfect.

“It was spectacular. We are going to show you how it turned out, how we did it, but later on, he’s in recovery right now. I inform you that everything has been perfect and is very good“, He said.

Very happy and smiling, Spanic shared with her followers that the whole process went as expected and without any setback.

Recall that the Venezuelan recently arrived in Miami, United States, after participating in the reality show “Dancing with de Stars” in Hungary, where she spent several weeks.

Now that she returns home, she prepares to welcome the year 2022 and begin it full of professional projects. One of them will be Televisa’s telenovela Corazón guerrero, where he will play one of the main characters.

Discord with Alicia Machado

Although since she left the Telemundo reality show, the actress went to Europe to fulfill another work commitment, when she arrived in Miami again, the media wasted no time asking her about the relationship between Alicia Machado and Roberto Romano.

With the kindness that characterizes her, Spanic expressed: “My love, I don’t like to get into anyone’s private life. I already thought what I said to her inside La Casa de los Famosos and now”. What she did make clear is that she is not a woman to “go to bed with just anyone” and much less was she going to do it in reality, where they were recorded 24 hours a day to be broadcast on the television network