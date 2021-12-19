Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez finishes with Yuniesky González in the tenth

In the eliminatory fight of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the Mexican Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez won the Cuban by technical knockout Yunieski González, in the main event of the evening played at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Mexican and the Cuban staged an intense combat where they did not speculate at any time and carried out an action-packed combat in the first rounds.

Ramírez despite inflicting a great punishment on Yunieski, the Cuban did not fall and despite being very touched he staggered and responded with dangerous hands.

It seemed that at any moment Yuniesky would end up knocked out, but he struggled and ended up causing Ramírez to change his strategy in the second half of the fight and seek to fight from long distance, giving the initiative to the Cuban.

The Mexican returned to the attack and in the tenth round managed to put the Cuban back on the verge of knockout. Once again Yunieski stood up and did not fall, but this time the referee intervened and stopped the fight to avoid further damage.

After this victory Ramírez becomes the official challenger of the current WBA light heavyweight champion, the Russian Dmitry Bivol.