Goals and summary of Rayadas 2-2 Tigres Femenil in Final Ida Liga MX Femenil 2021 | 12/18/2021

11:36 PMa day ago

Goals and summary

11:00 PMa day ago

92 ‘

The match ends with a two-goal tie.

10:59 PMa day ago

90 ‘

Dangerous service and Elizondo does not reach to finish the goal.

10:52 PMa day ago

84 ‘

Cannon shot from medium distance, but Santiago and the post prevent the locals from taking the lead.

10:49 PMa day ago

81 ‘

Change of Stripes. Enter Valeria del Campo by Yamile Franco

10:49 PMa day ago

79 ‘

Desirée was looking to give the ball speed, but ends up lengthening it too much and misses a clear.

10:42 PMa day ago

74 ‘

Close to scoring the third for the felines María Sánchez, a center that the player defines with a high heel, but Godínez prevents her goal from falling.

10:39 PMa day ago

71 ‘

Goal, goal, goal from Tigres! Stephany Mayor entered the goal alone, pumped the ball after Godínez left to close the angle and tied the match.

10:38 PMa day ago

68 ‘

The meeting has already turned back and forth, quite stuck with fouls by both teams.

10:30 PMa day ago

63 ‘

Stephany Mayor arrived with danger, but the whistler ends up signaling an advanced position.

10:28 PMa day ago

59 ‘

Change of Tigers. Jana Gutiérrez enters for Natalia Villarreal.

10:18 PMa day ago

51 ‘

Cannon shot from Monsiváis, but the ball ends up crashing in defense.

10:12 PMa day ago

Four. Five’

Actions in Monterrey for the complement resume.

9:56 PMa day ago

45 + 3 ‘

It’s over! The first part ends, Rayadas wins momentarily.

9:49 PMa day ago

41 ‘

Goal, goal, goal by Rayadas! Lizette Rodríguez took advantage of the fact that the goal was left alone and Rodríguez closed the clamp for the second.

9:47 PMa day ago

38 ‘

Rodríguez’s center, but Villarreal appears in the area preventing greater danger from being generated.

9:38 PMa day ago

30 ‘

Cannon shot from Liliana Mercado, but the ball ends up going sideways.

9:34 PMa day ago

26 ‘

Change of Stripes. Lizette Rodríguez enters for Cristina Burkenroad who leaves after a strong blow to the head.

9:26 PMa day ago

18 ‘

Near! Ovalle sent his shot, but the ball ends up crashing into the post.

9:19 PMa day ago

12 ‘

Goal, goal, goal by Rayadas! Centro by Evangelista and Cristina Ferral ends up scoring at their own door when trying to get the ball out.

9:17 PMa day ago

9 ‘

Near! Stealing the ball from the locals, they end up sending the ball for Monsiváis, but the latter fails to define in a good way.

9:17 PMa day ago

6 ‘

Duel that started quite moved, both teams had arrivals in the first minutes.

9:07 PMa day ago

0 ‘

Actions start at BBVA, the ball rolls in the Final of the Liga MX Femenil.

8:58 PMa day ago

XI Tigres Women

C. Santiago; B. Sierra, G. Espinoza; N. Antonio, L. Mercado, L. Ovalle, C. Ferra, N. Villarreal, B. Cruz, M. Sánchez; S. Major.

8:57 PMa day ago

XI Striped

A. Godínez; R. Bernal, M. Flores, A. Calderón, M. Cadena; D. Evangelista, Y. Franco, D. García; C. Burkenroad, D. Monsiváis, A. Aviléz.

8:50 PMa day ago

They are coming!

The fans of both teams are already at BBVA, tonight they will seek to weigh in to support their team respectively and thus come out with an advantage.

8:48 PMa day ago

Are present

8:42 PMa day ago

They arrived

Las Rayadas are already at BBVA, tonight, with Eva Espejo at the helm, they will seek to come out with an advantage.

8:37 PMa day ago

Be careful with this player

Desirée Monsiváis is who the feline defense has to pay special attention to, with her good game, she has 14 goals in the current tournament and tonight she will try to continue adding.

8:32 PMa day ago

What a return!

For this duel, Katty Martínez was called up again after an injury that left her out for several days.

8:27 PMa day ago

What a fact!

Tigres has won three finals of the Liga MX Femenil against Rayadas, in addition; they haven’t lost in 8 of their last 9 road games.

8:22 PMa day ago

That beauty!

8:17 PMa day ago

Last duels

Tigres predominates in the meetings that these teams have had previously, with 9 victories against 5 of the Rayadas and eight draws.

8:12 PMa day ago

We started

Good evening, welcome to the minute by minute match between Rayadas and Tigres Femenil; The duel corresponds to the First Leg Final of the 2021 Opening of the MX Women’s League and will start in approximately one hour. We will share the most relevant information with you shortly, as well as the confirmed lineups.

8:07 PMa day ago

Do not detach yourself from here to follow the Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil live

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups, Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil, live, as well as the latest information from the BBVA Stadium. Do not miss details of the game with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

8:02 PMa day ago

Where and how to watch Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil online and live

7:57 PMa day ago

Last lineup of Tigres Femenil

7:52 PMa day ago

Rayadas last lineup

A. Godínez, A. Calderón, M. Cadena, R. Bernal, M. Flores, D. Evangelista, D. García, Y. Franco, L. Rodríguez, D. Monsiváis, A. Aviléz.

7:47 PMa day ago

Women’s Tigres Statements

7:42 PMa day ago

Striped Statements

7:37 PMa day ago

To add one more title

7:32 PMa day ago

For the three-time championship

7:27 PMa day ago

The game will be played at the BBVA Stadium

The Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil match will be played at the BBVA Stadium, located in San Nicolás, Monterrey. The capacity of the property is 37,180 people.

7:22 PMa day ago

Good evening to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Rayadas vs Tigres Femenil, corresponding to the First Leg Final of the Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil. The meeting will take place at the BBVA Stadium at 9:00 p.m.

