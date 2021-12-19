Government of Colombia responds to Daniel Ortega and rejects his dictatorship – Government – Politics

The re-election of Daniel Ortega As president of Nicaragua, who has already completed 15 years in the executive branch, he has caused multiple reactions in the international community.

Organizations defending human rights and several governments have spoken out against the persecution and imprisonment of various presidential candidates.

The Colombian government also spoke out against the Nicaraguan government’s alleged strategy to distract the attention of the international community, which “vehemently rejects the new dictatorship that is installed in the Central American country,” the Central American country said in a statement. Ministry of Foreign Affairs Colombian.

The Ministry notes that Ortega’s response to the international community’s demands for free and transparent elections in Nicaragua, “consists of attacking Colombia to distract attention and international censorship from its total illegitimacy.”

“Today the democratic quality of Nicaragua has the size of its dictator and the democrats of the entire world will continue to urge the international community to apply economic and personal sanctions to all members of the Nicaraguan regime that prevent it from buying time to continue profiting, destroying national wealth and trampling human dignity, as happened to Venezuela, “adds the Ministry.

Faced with the challenges of the covid-19 pandemic, the Colombian government expressed that his response “is based on humanitarian and solidarity principles – as can be proven, among other measures, with the adoption of the Temporary Statute for the Protection of Venezuelans – while we have been able to protect the poorest and most vulnerable sectors of our society. “.

Finally, the Ministry called on the international community “not to allow the tricks of a regime that is threatened to make the suffering of its victims invisible, and to abandon the hopes of a people who cry out for freedom.”

