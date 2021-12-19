The latest industry rumors indicate that the sale of Intel’s memory division to SK Hynix, which includes the chipmaker’s memory manufacturing facilities, will be given the green light by the Chinese authorities later this year.

The sale, valued at $ 9 billion, has already been approved by the authorities of the United States, South Korea and the United Kingdom, after having been examined in search of any type of monopoly risk, so everything is going from strength to strength to formalize the sale.

On the other hand, AMD still awaiting approval from China to value any antitrust position with the Xilinx acquisitionThe Chinese antitrust regulator is reportedly still evaluating AMD’s proposals to address any potential antitrust violation.

However, the source also outlines that the authorities are making progress on the agreement, but it is expected that we do not know any new details about the matter until next year, while AMD hoped that before the end of the year the investigation would be resolved in its favor to finalize the details of the acquisition.

via: Wccftech