Haitian Embassy in the country clarifies case of arrest of employees

The Haitian embassy in the Dominican Republic was surprised by the arrest, followed by the publication of information on Thursday and Friday in the local press and social networks, of two employees of the Haitian consulate in Dajabón, allegedly involved in trafficking and production of false identity documents.

“The Mission wants to clarify for all those interested that it has been a misunderstanding that is being clarified between the Haitian and Dominican authorities,” he indicates.

The Haitian embassy confirms that those arrested are two official consulate employees who were carrying out their regular duties as community agents, within the framework of the documentation process carried out by the Mission in the Dominican Republic.

The arrest has occurred despite the fact that they have identified themselves with their consular cards, an authenticity that was later confirmed by the consul responsible for the consulate, François Guerrier, “says the embassy in its statement. It indicates that Williamson Jean and Jackson Lorrain were “unjustly” detained, and that “they were going to the Jeta farm, in Guayubín, where hundreds of Haitians work, to deliver 11 passports and obtain IDs from Haiti to several compatriots who were waiting for them there, within the framework of an activity previously prepared with the owners of the farm, “he says.