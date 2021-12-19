He beat Yunieski González in pursuit of his second world title

Gilberto Ramirez (43-0, 29 KO’s) took the first step in pursuit of his second world title by winning the Eliminatory for the WBA Semicomplete title against the Cuban Yunieski González (21-4, 17 KO’s).

After a great back-and-forth battle, the Mexican fighter took the victory with a technical knockout at 1:23 of the 10th round at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

“I knew it was going to be a difficult fight because from the moment I saw him in the eyes, he was not afraid, he had nothing to lose. I knew the knockout was going to come ”, declared the ‘Left-handed’ Ramírez.

This victory will open the doors to face the monarch of the World Boxing Association, Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KO’s), with whom he had already agreed the contest. However, he assured, the Russian did not sign the contract. “It is time for the truth. (Dmitry) Bivol you can’t run ”, he emphasized.

The undefeated boxer, who made history in 2016 by becoming the first Mexican to be crowned the Super Middleweight World Champion, will seek his second crown in 2022. He has the goal of winning all the titles, unifying, conquering the Cruiserweight and the Complete and long term to become in a legend.

“This is great for me, it is a new opportunity. I come from Mexico, I come to teach people that you can, that they believe in their dreams, that you can get anywhere you want. There are no shortcuts, it is only dedication, desire and discipline, ”said the 30-year-old from Mazatlan.

The ‘Left-handed’ Ramírez he dedicated his triumph to ranchera music idol Vicente Fernández, who passed away at 81 years of age.

“This fight is dedicated to Vicente Fernández. Long live Mexico Cabrones! ”Said the boxer, who stepped into the ring to the chords of“ El Rey ”, performed by“ Chente ”.

