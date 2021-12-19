He is 27 years old, has a fortune of USD 1.5 billion, he is a global crypto star and he came to Argentina to see inflation closely.

Together with Pablo Larguia, from Red Innova, who gave him a gaucho poncho

He landed yesterday in Ezeiza, did the immigration procedures and traveled to the Federal Capital. He came alone, apparently unaccompanied, and there were no great greetings at the airport. However, it is a star. Little known, perhaps, but a real star.

Vitálik Buterin, a 27-year-old young man of Russian origin who grew up in Canada is a total celebrity in the global universe of cryptocurrencies and blockchain. No wonder he is one of the creators and the brain behind Ethereum, the second most important cryptocurrency in the world. He’s a programming “brilliant mind” and according to Forbes magazine, he has a personal net worth of nearly $ 1.5 billion that goes up and down because he’s tied to volatile crypto prices. It is the largest crypto reference in the world while Satoshi Nakamoto, the alleged creator or creators of Bitcoin, remain anonymous.

What did you come to do in the country? To know Argentina and see in person how to “live in a country with a lot of inflation”, as he told several members of the local crypto ecosystem with whom he met at an event in Area3, a coworking from Palermo. The comment was smiling, but real: it is a fact that cryptocurrencies become alternatives in countries with a lot of exchange rate volatility, such as Argentina, Venezuela and some African nations.

It is common for Buterin to travel the world to see closely how his development grows and expands and this is his first time in the country.

With Gabriel Gruber from Exactly

“I came to a meeting of TheGraph – one of the Ethereum protocols – and the guy was there, a genius, I couldn’t believe it”assured one of those present. Very few knew that he was going to get to this first encounter with the local Ethereum ecosystem, one of the largest in the world. There are many places, little known on a massive scale, but relevant to this growing world.

One of its focuses, these days, is the expansion of the development community, how to make Ethereum more scalable so that it achieves more transactions per second and the technical issues that are being worked on now to achieve it.

He was talkative, happy and is expected to participate in more local events that will undoubtedly be organized around him. He played ping pong and talked a lot with those present who took hundreds of photos of him and recorded his comments. He was comfortable in joggers, adilette flip flops, and a Nike cap.

Vitálik Buterin in Argentina (Photo: @criptobastardo)

Pablo Larguía, CEO of Red Innova, gave him a red Argentine gaucho poncho that he did not want to take off all night despite the temperature.

“We asked Vitalik what was the project that interests him the most and he said Proof of Humanity”He tweeted Gabriel Gruber, another of the references of the local ecosystem, who was also in Area3, and is CEO of the decentralized finance startup (DeFi) Exactly. Proof of Humanity is a project that another local entrepreneur is developing from Spain: Santiago Siri.

Siri arrived in Argentina today and will participate in another meeting to be held in Palermo this noon. He is not the only one: several Argentines traveled from the US and Uruguay when they found out that Buterin had his landing in the country ready.

In October, Vitálik surprised Siri. He used 50 Ethers, about USD 200,000 to buy the UBI (the acronym in English for universal basic income), the token of the Argentine project and later, he “burned” them, therefore, by reducing the available supply, he caused their value immediately increase 10 times.

Another photo of yesterday’s meeting with local crypto entrepreneurs (@EspanolGraph)

Several members of the global community of investors in cryptocurrencies joined this initiative with the same operation and, thus, in its ninth month of life, the UBI reached a record volume of close to 36 million dollars in one day. . Siri’s initiative aims to provide universal digital income with the cryptocurrency ether, to assist poor people without any middle man, was launched earlier this year together with his foundation Democracy Earth and Kleros.

Siri recalled meeting the founder of Etherem in 2019, when they went together “to the Parliament of Canada to present ideas of digital democracy.” “He’s a young boy, he listens more than he talks, he has a great sense of humor like any good nerd; He is the most influential person of his generation, who has not only displaced the strongest entrepreneurs in the United States, but also the model that emerged in Silicon Valley, because he is Canadian and the son of Russians. He is more interested in being an intellectual, a hacker, ”explained the Argentine entrepreneur.

With Macri

At noon, Buterin was greeted by Mauricio Macri, who later tweeted: “Fascinating encounter with Vitalik Buterin, creator of Ethereum, one of the most innovative decentralized technologies of our century. Its Ether currency is one of the best valued in the world. We chatted about the role of crypto and blockchain opportunities for states ”, marking a position clearly favorable to the use of cryptocurrencies and the concept of“ decentralized finance ”(in the jargon, DeFi).

The meeting, at the former president’s house in Acassuso, also participated Leandro Sigman, Gastón Parisier, Tomás Pierucci and Santiago Siri, local entrepreneurs of the cryptocurrency industry.

Vitalik’s CV

Buterin was born in Kolomna, Russia, in 1994 and later moved to Canada with his family, and was educated in Toronto. In 2014, he received the prestigious Thiel Scholarship, offering USD 100,000 for youth under 23 to pursue interests outside of academia rather than going to college (he never finished his studies at the University of Waterloo).

He was the founder of Bitcoin Magazine and in 2013, when he was only 13 years old and being a true connoisseur of bitcoin, he developed his own platform that was going to be de-centalized –without any intermediation– and in which it could also be programmed. In other words, not just a coin.

Today each Ether is priced at $ 3,900 per unit, after hitting an all-time high of $ 4,800 last month. its total market value is $ 460 billion.

Buterin, with the light blue and white, flanked by Miguel Santos, founder of Technisys and Guibert Englebienne, co-founder of Globant

