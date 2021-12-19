Here are the Broadway shows that have been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know At least half a dozen Broadway shows have had to cancel performances in recent days due to COVID-19 cases among casts and crews.

Per Broadway’s update of its vaccination policy, inoculated children must be accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated.

The site, bwaytoday.com, provides access to each show’s individual website for more information, and the listings include the most up-to-date information on performance times and reflect cancellations.

Several Broadway shows have been forced to cancel some of their performances amid a sudden wave of COVID-19 outbreaks from casts and crews.

Here’s a list of shows that have had to cancel shows so far, starting with the most recent.

Decembre 19th

“Aladdin”: COVID-19 cases within the company canceled two shows scheduled for Sunday. The next show is scheduled for Tuesday.

“Ain’t Too Proud” – Performances are scheduled to resume on December 22. * A previous report stated incorrectly on December 28.

“Hamilton”: The Tony winning production had canceled shows until December 19.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”: Performances are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, December 21, after the weekend’s cancellations.

“Jagged Little Pill”: Alanis Morissette’s musical will be closed until December 21 due to positive cases.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”: Positive tests canceled performances of Sunday’s musical. The show is scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

“Mrs. Doubtfire”: Performances are expected to resume on Tuesday.

December 17

“MJ The Musical”: Cancellations continue for the show currently in preview. The producers announced an extended hiatus from the show until December 27 due to multiple positive results.

“Hamilton”: Friday’s performances are canceled, as are the rest of the weekend’s performances.

“Mrs. Doubtfire”: performances are canceled until Sunday.

“Moulin Rouge”: The show canceled Friday night’s presentation “as a precaution,” citing positive results within the company. Nothing is yet known about the remaining weekend shows. A day ago, last minute positives within the company forced a cancellation even though the audience was already seated.

“Tina”: Performances of the jukebox musical have been postponed once again due to advanced infections. The show said that all weekend performances, as well as Monday night, will be canceled. They expect to resume on Tuesday.

December 16

“MJ The Musical”: After what was called a “limited number of positive COVID test results,” both performances of “MJ The Musical” on Thursday, December 16, were canceled, the show announced. Performances scheduled for Dec. 17 were still scheduled to go ahead as planned, the show said.

“Moulin Rouge”: Thursday night’s performance of “Moulin Rouge” was canceled, even after the audience was sitting down and waiting for the show to start, Deadline reported. Last-minute positives within the company just before the curtains were raised led to the cancellation, and the audience was kicked out of the theater. An updated performance schedule is expected to be released on Friday.

“Jagged Little Pill”: The musical inspired by the 1995 album of the same name by Alanis Morissette, who also made music for the show, canceled Thursday night’s performance, according to Broadway News. The production said performances were expected to begin again on Friday, the outlet reported.

December 15

“Hamilton”: The Wednesday night production of “Hamilton” was canceled minutes before the curtain was scheduled to raise, as the show tweeted after 7:00 pm that the performance had been canceled.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”: Earlier in the day, another massively popular production said that one of its performances had to be canceled as well, for the same reason. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” canceled its Wednesday morning performance, but the evening’s performance was scheduled to run as planned, the show said in a tweet.

“Tina”: The production of “Tina”, the musical about Tina Turner, said the afternoon and evening shows on December 15 would be canceled “due to the detection of a limited number of positive COVID test results within from the Broadway company. “A tweet was read. The show said performances would begin again on December 16.

“Mrs. Doubtfire”: For the third consecutive scheduled performance, the musical “Mrs. Doubtfire” was canceled for Wednesday. That announcement came a day earlier, when the show said December 14-15 shows would be canceled “as a precaution.” On Sunday, the show was also forced to cancel its morning and evening performances.

December 14th

“Ain’t Too Proud” – Tuesday night’s performance of “Ain’t Too Proud” was canceled due to a major case, the show said in a tweet. Refunds will be offered for those who purchased tickets for the exhibition. The show said future performances would continue as planned.

December 13th

“Freestyle Love Supreme”: The Broadway show that describes itself as a “fusion of hip hop, improv and comedy” had to initially close its doors on December 11 due to breakthrough cases. Two days later, on December 13, the show again canceled performances.

However, a video posted on social media showed that the production reopened on December 14.

December 11

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The off-Broadway production of “Little Shop of Horrors” canceled performances from Dec. 11-12 after a major case was reported, according to Playbill.

As a way for theater-goers to access a full list of shows that will run every day, the Broadway League launched a new website on Friday to help find the show times for each Broadway show, as well as the next special hours of festive presentations.

Meanwhile, the Broadway League, which represents 34 productions, said Wednesday that its priority was to make sure all workers who meet the vaccination requirement receive a booster shot.

“All of our experts are emphasizing the importance of boosters to provide maximum protection against the virus at this time,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement.

St. Martin said protocols are necessary and that, sadly, the occasional disappointment will be part of the deal.

“It’s heartbreaking when someone has their heart set on it. But certainly getting your money back and seeing something else,” said St. Martin, calling the breakthrough cases “troubling.”

The cancellations come as parents of vaccinated and unvaccinated children were caught off guard when their family went to see some Broadway shows on Tuesday. That was the same day New York City’s latest child immunization requirement went into effect, and some were denied entry.