Here are the closings and cancellations announced in New York by covid-19 | Univision 41 New York WXTV

NEW YORK – Covid-19 cases have skyrocketed in the whole city, which has led local businesses and institutions to exercise extreme caution.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio released a special report on Sunday to address the rise in provoked cases. for the omicron variant.
The city reported 5,731 new cases of covid-19 on Saturday and 162 new patients were admitted to hospitals and treated for the virus.
“A very, very impressive figure and one that will continue to grow without a doubt,” said de Blasio.
Due to the alarming numbers, several businesses and events in the city have suffered closures and cancellations. These are the ones that have been announced so far.
Brooklyn Nets postpone next two games
The Nets’ game Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets and Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards have been postponed, while players undergo protocols for COVID-19.
10 Broadway shows have canceled performances
A total of ten Broadway shows, almost a third of the 32 that are on the bill, have canceled their performances. These include Hamilton, Ain’t Too Proud to Beg, Tub, Mrs. Doubtfire and more.
The famous Rockettes cancel their show in Radio City
Christmas Spectacular, the Christmas show that has been watched by more than 75 million people since it began in 1933, has canceled its performances for the remainder of this season.
Organizers said they hoped the Rockettes could return to the stage for a new season by 2022.
Public schools in New York City, the largest district in the country, have also been impacted by COVID-19.
Four public schools have closed and another 25 could close, according to city data Sunday, these include: Eagle Academy for Young Men II in Brooklyn, PS 18 in the Bronx, Robert E. Peary School in Queens and City Knoll Middle School in Manhattan.
In addition, several classrooms have also closed their doors. As of Wednesday, 877 classrooms across the city were closed due to positive cases
Restaurants close their doors
The new wave of covid-19 has also caused temporary closures of some restaurants and bars in New York.
Several businesses across the five boroughs announced that they will be temporarily closing their doors as a precautionary measure, as some employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Some companies send their employees home
Several companies in the city are also taking steps to protect their employees and customers amid the new wave of covid-19.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of Montreal are some of the companies that have sent their employees to work from home.
At least one New York business is now requiring its customers to test negative for COVID-19, which could be a sign of things to come.
City Winery in Chelsea, Manhattan, is requiring all customers to show a negative test, in addition to being fully vaccinated.
End of the year celebrations in limbo
Mayor de Blasio said a decision would be made before Christmas on whether the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square would go ahead.
“It is an event in which everyone is vaccinated, and it is outdoors, and those are two very, very important and favorable factors,” said de Blasio.