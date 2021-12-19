Honey, an alternative medicine against bacteria resistant to antibiotics

In 1945 Alexander Fleming, Howard Florey, and Ernst Chain received the Nobel Prize in Medicine for the discovery of penicillin, the first broad-spectrum antibiotic in history.

Shortly after the discovery, they realized and warned of the ease with which bacteria could develop tolerance to this new remedy if used improperly.

Seventy-six years later, bacterial resistance to antibiotics has become a challenge for humanity. Currently, there are bacteria that are capable of resisting almost all or even all the therapeutic options approved for their treatment. As a result, some common infections have become very difficult or even impossible to treat.

Faced with this situation, the scientific community is studying substances, formulations or active principles used before the era of antibiotics. The honey It is one of them.

Not surprisingly, the Egyptians, Greeks and Romans used honey not only as food, but also for therapeutic purposes. But what secrets does this sweet and sticky substance hide?

What is it about honey that bacteria don’t like?

Honey has particular characteristics and a variety of substances that have been suggested as key elements responsible for its antimicrobial potential.

On the one hand, the high sugar content (mainly glucose and fructose, but also other minor sugars), combined with a low water content, make honey an unfavorable environment for the growth and multiplication of bacteria.

However, several studies have shown that an “artificial honey” (prepared with a mixture of sugars at concentrations similar to those found in honey) is not as effective in inhibiting the growth of bacteria. Therefore, there must be other factors that justify their activity.

Honey is an acidic food. In its composition, more than 32 different organic acids have been identified (gluconic, acetic, citric, formic, malic, oxalic …) that also create unfavorable conditions for microbial growth.

On the other hand, it also has other minor compounds with antibacterial properties. Among them are phenolic compounds, methylglyoxal (characteristic of manuka honey, although it is also present in other varieties to a lesser extent), defensin-1 peptide or hydrogen peroxide.

Yes, hydrogen peroxide, you read that correctly: honey that has not been subjected to heat treatments contains an enzyme (glucose oxidase) that is incorporated by bees when they are preparing this delicious delicacy. This enzyme is activated with a moderate dilution of honey and reacts with glucose, producing gluconic acid and hydrogen peroxide (more commonly known as hydrogen peroxide).

A complex substance with hundreds of compounds

Honey has shown, in numerous studies in vitro, be effective against different pathogenic bacteria. Even some that were already resistant to antibiotics.

On the other hand, it has also been shown that in combined treatments with antibiotics, honey allows reducing the doses of these and is capable of reversing previously acquired resistance to them.

But how does honey get all this? As we have said, it is a very complex substance that contains hundreds of compounds that cause specific, different and simultaneous effects on various structures or functions of microorganisms.

This is how honey fights bacteria

In terms of understanding the mechanisms of action of honey on bacteria, most of the research has been done using manuka honey. This is one of the most studied varieties in the world and one of the few that has commercial medical grade options. However, more and more studies are being carried out with other different varieties.

Honey has been shown to cause changes in the morphology and structure of bacteria, even breaking them. All of this puts their survival at serious risk.

On the other hand, honey also affects what is known as the bacterial membrane potential, a system of exchange of molecules that allows regulating the balance of the bacteria and its vital functions.

Other more recently described mechanisms indicate that honey acts on the metabolism of bacteria and on some mechanisms that allow them to develop resistance to antibiotics.

In short, that honey can be a potential antibacterial agent is widely demonstrated, in particular to treat infected wounds or as a preventive agent to avoid infection thereof.

However, its use in medicine has limitations mainly related to its composition and mode of application. Therefore, more studies are necessary in vivo that corroborate the promising results previously obtained in vitro. Be that as it may, honey for medicinal uses has to be safe, produced under rigorous hygiene standards and without presenting pesticides or other contaminants in its composition.

Patricia Combarros Fuertes, Doctor in Veterinary Medicine and beekeeper, University of Leon

This article was originally published on The Conversation. read the original.

