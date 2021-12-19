How many chances do I have to have a place?

MIR exam.

The Ministry of Health has published this Thursday the definitive list of admitted for the MIR exam corresponding to the call for the next year 2022, and the rest of the Specialized Health Training (FSE) tests that will be held on January 29. According to data from the Carolina Darias department, the number of admitted to the practice of doctors is a total of 13,059 applicants, for which 582 more candidates are added compared to the provisional list published in mid-November. In addition, a total of 864 applicants they have been excluded from the process.

With this information, graduates who have been admitted to the test can estimate the probability of obtaining one of the 8,188 places for doctors offered by the Government for this call. Specifically, these results show an estimated ratio of 1.6 graduates in Medicine for each of the places offered. A historical ratio that maintains high the chances of the MIR in the objective of obtaining a place.

In 2020, this indicator was estimated at 1.7, while in 2019, with 14,579 applicants and an offer of 7,512 places, the ratio was estimated at 1.9 doctors per offered vacancy. A similar figure to that of previous years, where the ratio of applicants per square was around 2.



What are the chances of obtaining an EIR place?

However, the definitive list has not only increased in the case of MIRs. The ministerial body led by Carolina Darias has confirmed that the number of candidates for the convocation of Resident Internal Nurse (EIR) has increased by 87 applicants over the provisional list. Therefore, the total number of candidates amounts to 7,915 candidates who aspire to occupy one of the 1,822 spaces in Game.

These data establish that the estimated ratio for the EIR remains at the same levels as in the previous call, when stand in the 4.3 nurses for each vacancy. In 2020, the ratio was estimated at 4.2 graduates per position, while in 2019, at 12 applicants. In the case of the EIR, the Ministry of Health has rejected requests for 177 candidates.