How to Avoid Being a Victim of ATM Fraud ?, NY Department of Labor Brings Tips – Telemundo New York (47)

Scammers take advantage of the holiday season to mislead people, one of those places is when victims withdraw cash from ATMs.
That’s why the New York State Department of Labor reminded New Yorkers of some valuable tips to avoid becoming a victim this season.
RECOMMENDATIONS TO AVOID FRAUD ACCORDING TO THE LABOR DEPARTMENT:
- If you suspect something is not quite right, trust your instincts.
- Use an ATM or bank branch where you feel most comfortable.
- If possible, use a machine that is located on a bench. It may be easier for criminals to tamper with a machine that is in a non-bank location, such as a grocery store, deli, or shopping mall.
- To find a bank owned or operated ATM near you, you can visit the open data site for bank owned ATM locations on the New York State map here.
- Choose an ATM that is well lit and monitored by a surveillance camera or security guard.
- If you are using an indoor ATM that requires your card to open the door, prevent someone you do not know from entering with you. Once inside the lobby, make sure the door is completely closed behind you.
- Before proceeding with your transaction, look around you to avoid surveillance by anyone who might arouse your slightest suspicion.
- Minimize your time at the ATM. Have your card ready. If you are making a deposit using an envelope, please seal the envelope before going to the ATM.
- Use your free hand to cover the ATM keypad as you type your Personal Identification Number (PIN).
- Do not re-enter your PIN if the ATM swallows your card. In this case, contact the bank immediately.
- If you see anything suspicious, immediately cancel your transaction and leave. Confirm with your financial institution as soon as possible that the transaction was actually canceled.
- Be sure to keep your money, card, and receipt safely in your wallet or on your person before exiting the ATM.
- At an ATM, keep the engine running, lock all the doors, and close all the windows except yours. When using an indoor ATM, be sure to lock your car and bring your keys; never leave your car running.
- Always request a receipt for your transaction. Compare your receipts with your monthly statements.
- Keep your PIN and account information secret. Never give information about your ATM card or PIN to strangers or anyone over the phone.
- If your ATM card is lost or stolen, report it to your bank immediately. Report unauthorized use of an ATM or ATM card to your bank and local police station immediately.