How to avoid low back pain? These are the muscles that you should strengthen

The lower back is usually a very problematic region associated with aches and pains. Although many times we do not know the causes of low back pain, it is easier to prevent it if we keep the area strengthened.

Avoid low back pain, therefore, it is possible through exercises to strengthen various muscles of the body such as the buttocks and the abdomen. Do you want to know them?

Exercises to avoid low back pain

Lumbar discomfort can occur when having a picture weak lower back or damaged area, even though is not always like that. In fact, it can happen by not presenting other strong body parts such as the buttocks or the abdomen.

In this post we will show you how to avoid low back pain through some simple exercises, which will help you strengthen those areas:

Slow abdominal crunch with raised leg . Lying on your back, it consists of raising and lowering the trunk slowly with the hands behind the head and one leg raised. Its objective is to improve the cross-contraction to alleviate and improve lower back discomfort. When doing this exercise it is important that you accompany the movement with adequate breathing. Also, remember that your back must be kept straight throughout the exercise.

. Lying on your back, it consists of raising and lowering the trunk slowly with the hands behind the head and one leg raised. Its objective is to improve the cross-contraction to alleviate and improve lower back discomfort. When doing this exercise it is important that you accompany the movement with adequate breathing. Also, remember that your back must be kept straight throughout the exercise. Stride exercise . It must be done standing up and it is about making a normal stride, neither too wide nor too low. The idea is to slowly lower one leg until the knee touches the ground lightly with the hands on the waist, the legs slightly apart and the trunk straight.

. It must be done standing up and it is about making a normal stride, neither too wide nor too low. The idea is to slowly lower one leg until the knee touches the ground lightly with the hands on the waist, the legs slightly apart and the trunk straight. Dead weight . It is a highly recommended exercise to obtain a strong lower back, either through its classic version or the rest of its variants. It is a well-known and demanded activity in gyms as it works a large number of muscle groups through a single movement. It is done standing up, with your feet hip-width apart and a barbell on your feet. When bending down, picking up and lifting the bar, we must contract the buttocks and the abdomen, and keep the back straight and the gaze straight ahead.

. It is a highly recommended exercise to obtain a strong lower back, either through its classic version or the rest of its variants. It is a well-known and demanded activity in gyms as it works a large number of muscle groups through a single movement. It is done standing up, with your feet hip-width apart and a barbell on your feet. When bending down, picking up and lifting the bar, we must contract the buttocks and the abdomen, and keep the back straight and the gaze straight ahead. The gluteal bridge . It is similar to the deadlift, although this exercise is basically associated with the glutes. It is about raising the hips upwards and trying to maintain the movement for a long time to activate the area. This exercise is easy to incorporate into any training routine and with it you will strengthen your lower back.

. It is similar to the deadlift, although this exercise is basically associated with the glutes. It is about raising the hips upwards and trying to maintain the movement for a long time to activate the area. This exercise is easy to incorporate into any training routine and with it you will strengthen your lower back. Superman. If you want to avoid low back pain, this is one of the quintessential exercises that seeks to extend the spine, reducing damage to various supporting structures such as the pelvis. It consists of lying on your stomach and raising your arms and legs, making the abdomen become the point of balance. Make sure to do it on a flat surface that you are comfortable on.

Is about practical and easy-to-perform exercises, but at the same time quite complete that will help you reduce low back pain. If you have questions about how to do them, from here we recommend that you hire the help of a personal trainer.





Read also

Judith Vives





Read also

Drafting Vidae





Read also

Drafting Vidae