how to install it for free and its best features

Enjoy all the functions and features of the native POCO launcher on your Android smartphone with POCO Launcher.

Android is an operating system that is characterized by allowing you personalize your smartphone to the fullest and within this section launchers or launchers play a very important role.

In the Google Play Store you can find a large number of launchers, some of the best known being Nova Launcher and Microsoft Launcher, but if you are looking for a different alternative you are in luck, because today we are going to tell you how to turn your Android mobile into a BIT with this launcher “made in Xiaomi”.

POCO Launcher allows you to turn any Android terminal into a POCO

POCO Launcher, as its name suggests, is the native launcher of POCO terminals, an application launcher that has a series of functions and features that we cannot find in MIUI Launcher, the default launcher of Xiaomi and Redmi phones and that we can install on any Android mobile since is available on the Play Store like any other app launcher.

The first thing to highlight about POCO Launcher is that it has a design very similar to the launcher of Google mobiles, Pixel Launcher, with a dock for four icons at the bottom of the home screen and support for all kinds of widgets. Like other similar launchers, POCO Launcher allows you customize icons with a specific theme, the wallpapers, the transparency level of the app drawer and even the home screen layout.

To set a custom wallpaper, add widgets to any of the desktop pages or configure the settings of this launcher, we just have to perform a long press on an empty part of the home screen and immediately three tabs will appear at the bottom to manage all these functions.

One of the most outstanding features of POCO Launcher is that it has an application drawer where you are They are arranged alphabetically and organized based on a series of predefined categories that you can customize from the Launcher settings. This app drawer also has a search bar at the bottom that allows us to search for an app simply by writing its first initials.

This launcher also gives us the option to replace this search bar in the application drawer with a series of colored icons that organize the apps based on the tonality of their icon, without losing the search function, since we will have an icon in the lower right to continue using this functionality, nor the application categories that will continue to appear at the top of the app.

To turn your Android mobile into a POCO you just have to install POCO Launcher from the direct link to Google Play that we leave you under these lines, set it as the default launcher and customize it to your liking.

