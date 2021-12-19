How to install Windows 11 on Mac with M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max processor

Every transition has its side effects. The adoption of its own processors by Apple, known as M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max, they are giving very good results at the performance level. But questions arise such as what happens to whoever wants to install Windows on their Mac with M1. It’s possible install Windows 11 on new Macs with Apple Silicon processor?

On Microsoft’s part, the answer is that Windows 11 will not have support on Macs with M1. But just because it is not supported does not mean that it can be installed. He also said that it would not be possible to install Windows 11 on certain computers and, in the end, those in Redmond have had to back down and make it easy to install on any computer.

Having seen what we have seen, we are going to see how it is possible to install Windows 11 on any Mac with M1. At the moment, an installation direct to disk is not the most practical option, as there is no Boot Camp for M1. Maybe in the future. So we propose you the different options in the form of virtual machines. The latter is the best option for run macOS and Windows at once.

Install Windows 11 with Parallels

Let’s start with the first option we met, even before the release of Windows 11. Those responsible for Parallels were quick to offer support for Apple processors, known as Apple Silicon or M1. And they had the opportunity to try them before anyone else.

Thus, with Parallels you can create virtual machines and have multiple versions of Linux, macOS, or Windows, including Windows 11. As stated on their website, “Parallels Desktop 17 has been redesigned and optimized for run natively on any Mac, both with an Intel processor and with the Apple M1 chip ”. Are there any limitations? At the moment, the limitation is that if you use Parallels on a Mac with M1, you can only create virtual machines for ARM operating systems.

