“I don’t care if they criticize”: Kim Kardashian spoke about her work with Donald Trump

Kim kardashian keep giving what to talk about after his interview with Bari Weiss, on the podcast “Honestly With Bari Weiss. This time Internet users highlighted the position of Kim Kardashian facing criticism of her work with Donald Trump.

During the interview, Kim Kardashian also revealed details of her life as mom, the reason that led her to want to become a lawyer, And I even know He first referred to his relationship with Pete Davidson!

Kim Kardashian talks about her work with Donald Trump

At the time the businesswoman was criticized for agreeing to work alongside the former US president, but when it comes to achieving social justice, Kim does not care what resources or connections he must take to achieve it.

“I really don’t care if they criticize. I mean, my reputation on someone’s life? Then destroy me. I really do not care. It wasn’t even an option. And he did the right thing”, He confessed.

Definitely Kim Kardashian takes her role as a lawyer very seriously, because although she admits that she is not obsessed with politics, she simply wants to do the right thing: “I just want to do what’s right (…) it doesn’t matter if it’s with Obama, Biden, Trump, I’m willing to work with anyone. It’s not about people liking you. If I can change someone’s life, that’s fine by me.í “, he concluded on the subject.