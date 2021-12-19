Khabib: “I think Canelo is the best fighter in the world right now” 1:48

(CNN Spanish) – Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov has been one of the most prominent figures in mixed martial arts. Today, outside of the octagon where he became a UFC legend, the ex-fighter is dedicated to promoting fighters.

In an interview with CNN en Español, Khabib spoke about the “health” of current boxing and several of its figures. “I don’t think boxing has stopped,” says the Russian expeller of the sport’s rise compared to other combat disciplines, before highlighting several current figures.

One of them, Saúl, “Canelo” Álvarez.

“I think he is the best boxer in the world today, the pound-for-pound king,” he says about the Mexican boxer.

“Maybe very close to him, Usyk and Tyson Fury, but I think Canelo is number one,” says Khabib.

On defeating McGregor: Of course I enjoyed it

Nurmagomedov, now an entrepreneur with the Eagle FC digital platform, also spoke about his background in mixed martial arts.

“In my entire life I never had a problem with my opponents in the amateur, professional or UFC in my career. Only with one person, maybe with one person, but with the others I never had problems, because I can shake hands, we fight, the fight ends, I shake their hand and we go, you know. For me, it was just sport, it was nothing personal, except with a person, “said the expeller.

Who is that fighter? Khabib doesn’t name him, but CNN’s Maximiliano Cordaro reveals the mystery. It’s about Conor McGregor, whose rivalry went from turning from a UFC fight to something much more personal.

“October 6, 2018. What I respect the most is that everything was real. All the hate. Everything was real. And the end, how I ended up with this, you know? How I destroyed this person, defeating him, making him shut up and many people who supported him. And that is why for me it is the important fight of my life, you know? Of course I enjoyed it, ”said the Russian.

UFC: Khabib and his dense rivalry with McGregor 3:31

Watch the full interview on CNN en Español this Saturday at 11:30 pm (Miami time).