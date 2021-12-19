“I’m taking care of myself”: Eduin Caz breaks the silence about the FIREARMS with which he traveled

The lead singer of Grupo Firme, Eduin Caz broke the silenceor after his fans bombarded him with messages of concern about the images he shared, where he is seen in an armored van, with security elements and high-caliber weapons.

The images were published on December 17 by the regional singer himself. However, in the face of speculation, Eduin Caz decided to explain directly what the matter was about. “Well, family. They have been asking me since yesterday what happened to those firearms and I don’t know what and the armored truck,” began Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cazarez, as the vocalist of the group is really called.

The controversial video was recorded by Caz, who directed the camera to the copilot of the truck and showed how he was holding a heavy-caliber weapon, from what can be seen in the video. Without any kind of concern, he showed that the truck is stopped due to traffic while your companion decides to have the firearm discreetly Well, apparently she tries not to see her.

“The truck is mine. The escorts are hired from a security company, all in order. Aren’t you telling me to take care of myself then? I’m taking care of myself, “concluded the interpreter of” Already surpass me “

In recent days, Eduin Caz has been involved in several scandals, not only over weapons, but also over a video posted on social networks where it is confirmed that he was unfaithful to his wife, Daisy Anahy, with whom he has two children. The video scandal unleashed a wave of criticism towards the singer, who showed his face and explained that, indeed, he had been unfaithful to his wife a few years ago, but that the issue had already been discussed and resolved by the couple.

