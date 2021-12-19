increasingly difficult to retain seniors

In less than 15 days, when 2021 ends, the technology consultancy Karumi will end eight years of activity. There is no shortage of customers and has a good reputation in the industry, according to several companies consulted by Engadget, but they have been unable to cope with the talent war that plagues companies in the field and have decided to close down due to the impossibility of finding senior professionals to expand their workforce or replace those who are they march.

“Since last year, it is very difficult for us to find profiles that fit what we are looking for, not because they do not exist, but because we can’t pay them what they deserve. We do not want to change the principles of Karumi, become a type of company that we are not or see how, little by little, what we build is degrading. All of this means that this eight-year adventure is over, ”wrote Davide Mendiola, Karumi’s co-founder, on the company’s blog at the end of November.

The situation that Mendiola narrates is becoming more and more common in the Spanish technology sector and, as in the case of Karumi, it is threatening death to many consulting firms, which make up the bulk of homeland IT companies. The factors that have led to this reality are several, but both SMEs and experts consulted Xataka highlight one above all the others: the price war that occurs in our country.

“If there is the possibility of charging more, you have to charge more. The problem is not that workers want to charge more, it is to make customers see that the price has to be higher. If you want talent, you have to pay for that talent. Perhaps our failure comes from there, from not having been able to get our clients to give us the money proportional to the raise that our workers deserved ”, Jorge Barroso, the other co-founder of Karumi, explains to Engadget.

Spain’s technology services companies are constantly faced with haggling from customers, many of whom prioritize price over results, which makes SMEs, with fewer resources than large companies, increasingly difficult to balance the accounts between what they enter and the growth in salaries that the market sets.

A problem for which David Bonilla, an HR expert in the technology sector and founder of the human resources company IT Manfred, blames the senior managers of the companies that hire these SMEs: “You cannot make the purchasing department of the company is in charge of hiring IT services, because It is not the same to buy bricks than to buy knowledge. Purchasing departments only understand about lowering the price, they consider computing a generic service, they don’t care who gives it to them as long as they do it at a good price ”.

Teleworking makes this situation worse

Another factor that affects SMEs’ ability to retain or hire seniors is the spread of teleworking. Although the technology sector has been much more predisposed than others for years to bet on remote work, it was not until the coronavirus pandemic that most companies have started to accept offshoring of at least part of their templates. This has led to a further increase in turnover which also ends up hurting SMEs.

Before the spread of teleworking, geographic mobility was a factor that constrained many professionals from changing jobs. Some preferred to remain close to their families, others did not see significant advantages to charging more if they had to move to more expensive cities or countries. Now none of that is an obstacle to changing companies, because you can work for a San Francisco technology company from anywhere the world with a good internet connection.

That is causing, according to the sources consulted by Engadget, a waterfall effect: If the San Francisco company takes a senior engineer from a Madrid technology company with a salary from Silicon Valley and telecommuting from Spain, the Madrilenians in turn look for similar talent in their environment with the salary of the one who has gone to the United States , usually in local SMEs where they charge less. Or in small and medium-sized companies in the Spanish periphery, where the cost of living, and therefore wages, are lower.

“The difficulty of workers going to Madrid because there are better conditions has always existed, but before the fact of being in your land could compensate you. Now, the relocation of jobs is an added obstacle and a competitive disadvantage with respect to those areas. In addition, it is no longer just a national difference, you can also get juicier offers from anywhere in the world ”, explains José Antonio Mora, business manager of the Sevillian technology company Sixphere, to Xataka.

Startups

One more factor that favors this situation is the enormous amount of money that venture capital injects into tech startups. The primary goal of many of these startups is not viability, but to position yourself in the market, grow and make your business proposal known. To achieve this and be able to continue operating, they go to million-dollar financing rounds that provide them with large amounts of money.

Examples of this are Glovo, which is not yet profitable, and Cabify, which became profitable last year after nine years in the red, despite the fact that both have a market value of over $ 1 billion and they do not stop growing.

And that enormous flow of capital not only allows these technology startups to develop their business idea, but also offer more competitive salaries to attract veterans to help them develop their products and services.

“Startups pay significantly higher salaries because are not burdened by profitability, either because their business is scalable or because they go with the king’s gunpowder: venture capital to pay the salaries that are needed. And that leaves many consultants like Karumi in a dramatic situation. And Karumi did not pay low wages, ”says Bonilla.

Juniors are not the solution

The scenario is therefore complex and the solution difficult. Karumi explained on her blog that they had considered two options to try to move on. The first, trying to raise rates for their clients, which they did not achieve to a level sufficient to match the salaries that the market offers to veterans. The second, hire junior profiles with a lower salary.

“The challenge of this”, they explain on their blog, “is that it would change the figure of the company: as a small group of people who offer senior and quality work, we can afford to have a couple of juniors who help and learn, who go growing with us, but Due to Karumi’s nature we cannot be a group of juniors led by Davide and Jorge”.

Both Barroso and Mora explain that, in the current situation, SMEs like theirs have to try to adapt to market changes without losing your identity or your business model, a balance that many times is not easy to find and that, in Karumi’s case, has led them to close before transforming into something they did not want to be.

“In the process of adapting to the new reality you also have to stop and ask yourself if that was really your goal when you started. And in the course of this readjustment, I see it very logical to come to the conclusion that it is taking paths that do not meet the business objectives and we have to rethink things ”, says the Sixphere business manager.

The possible solution that Karumi ruled out, hiring more juniors, does not convince Bonilla either, who explains that may not be an effective response given the current situation from the sector: “You take a professional with little experience, train him, reduce the productivity of the seniors who train them and then, when they have learned, they leave.”

In the absence of money, more benefits

Thus, technology SMEs are in a very delicate situation, where many do not know very well what to do. For the founder of Manfred, the possible solution, at least partial, involves a change in the mentality of companies for their own.be more pragmatic and consistent with your employees.

“A few years ago it was very common to put table football in companies. Why do you want that if you go for senior people? People with experience tend to have a family, children, don’t give them a table football, give them facilities to reconcile. Maybe Family health or dental insurance sounds better than free drinks on Fridays. This is what you have to start thinking about, because in salary there is always going to be someone who is going to beat you. It is nothing super pioneering or disruptive, it is pure common sense. The thing is that until now there has not been much common sense in the sector either, ”explains Bonilla.

Both José Antonio Mora and Jorge Barroso agree with the human resources expert in the technology sector. “There are many things that can be done that we have used to retain employees in our company. Not everything is money: listening to people, making them feel comfortable, educational benefits, telecommuting, interesting projects … They are things that make people stay“, Points out the co-founder of Karumi, who, however, admits that in his case all this has not been enough:” These benefits have made people stay with us longer, but we no longer saw it fair that they were charging 40 or 50% less than what they deserved ”.

Talent is no longer bought, it is seduced

The change in mentality that Bonilla suggests to companies also includes the way it is conceived the process of selecting new employees: It is no longer about buying talent, but about seducing it.

“Today the scarcest resource is the experienced technician, not the jobBut most companies still think that it is the job. They are still more concerned about hiring someone who is not suitable than about letting someone who is suitable pass by, and that is a change they have to make, they have to realize that they cannot let anyone through because there are no people ” , Explain.

In this sense, consider inconsistent difficulties that some companies add to their selection processes, with several rounds of interviews and tests of various kinds: “You don’t have to do 27 interviews to get someone into the company because Google does it. Google receives 20 million resumes every year, if you are Informática Gutiérrez, you have to make it easier ”.

Market concentration

At the moment, the price war that, among other things, has led to this difficult situation for technology SMEs in Spain, is benefiting customers because they get better prices. But entrepreneurs and experts warn: if they keep smothering small businesses until they disappear, the market will focus on a few players who will be able to exercise much greater control of the rates. Therefore, in the long run it can bring you more headaches than benefits.

“It’s already happening. If you analyze the operations that have taken place in the sector recently, you realize that concentration. With the current situation, a small consultancy has to grow to be able to compete and be viable or specialize in something very specific, if not, it is very complicated”Says Bonilla.