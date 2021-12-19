International Politics – Suppose that kast wins in Chile

On December 19, 2021, the ballotage will be held in Chile. They will face each other for the presidency, José Antonio Kast, 55, JAK for short, lawyer, representing the right, and Gabriel Boric (pronounced Borich in Croatian) on the left. Boric, only 35 years old, without a university degree, because he stopped studying law mid-career.

Who will win? It will depend on how many people turn out to vote and the age of the voters. If there are many, Kast will win. If they are few and young, the triumph will be Boric’s. Despite the criteria of the College of Journalists, I suspect that Kast will win. It is the opinion of a sober and serious young Chilean CNN analyst, José Manuel Rodríguez, that I make my own because I find it very persuasive.

Suppose that the majority of Chileans will vote for Kast. Why would they do it? Because it embodies law and order. The Chileans were very scared when, suddenly, numerous ‘outraged’ youths took to the streets to destroy it and burn everything. Not even Kast is the “ultra-right”, but a conservative Catholic who believes in law and order, while Boric is not a communist, but a left-wing radical who is far from believing in law and order.

What is a “conservative Catholic”? Someone who believes in eternal life, in private property and, also, in the case of Kast, belongs to the Apostolic Movement “Schoensttat”, a kind of Opus Dei originating in Germany, which leads him to want to control the crotch of his compatriots, something that is always a detestable mistake. Taking the State out of the room is what is expected in these times.

At the time, Kast, who is a graduate of the “Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile”, one of the best in the country, opposed gay and lesbian marriage, abortion (it is ‘pro-life’) and believes in having all the children that “God sends”. So far he has sent nine.

He has also had ten siblings (he is the youngest). Among them an economist, Miguel Kast (1948-1983), the eldest, died very young of bone cancer, who presided over the Central Bank of Pinochet, and taught him that the government must be small, and for that, everything must be privatized. that you can, and reduce taxes. Public spending must be tightly controlled, and left to the market to act freely. He was one of the ‘Chicago boys’ who surrounded Pinochet to prevent him from making mistakes. He owes a valuable study of extreme poverty in Chile.

His last name, of course, is that of his father, a lieutenant in the German army, Michael, who in 1942, as an 18-year-old boy, joined the Nazi party. He arrived in Chile in 1950 from Bavaria (hence his Catholicism), married to another German expatriate, Olga Rist, with two young children, the aforementioned Miguel, and Barbara, his twin, to which were added another seven born in Chile.

The family created a successful sausage firm (Cecinas Bavaria), founded in 1964 with hardly any resources, two years before YAK was born. The company has expanded into the restaurant and cafeteria sector through the franchise system. Today he runs the Christian Kast consortium, José Antonio’s brother. The father died in 2014. Experience shows the importance of migrants in the development of towns. They are full of what one economist called “the fire of the immigrant.” It does not go extinct until they die.

Chileans can die of success. They are distraught because there are hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans within their borders. Each of them is a tribute to liberal thought. They do not go to Bolivia or Cuba. They go where development took root. They go to Chile.