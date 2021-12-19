IPhone games: the most downloaded of the week in the App Store | from December 13 to 19 | Cell phones | Smartphone | nnda nnni | DATA

Tired of the same apps on your iPhone? Today we bring you the list of games for cell phones with the most downloaded iOS system of the week, according to the web App Annie. Several of the video games that appear in this list can be downloaded through App Store. Take note.

Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the week on the App Store, while the free game for iPhone with the most downloads in the last seven days is Rocket League Sideswipe. As for the mobile video games that have collected the most, it tops the list Roblox.

LOOK: The 10 most downloaded Android games of the week on Google Play

Some of the paid games for iOS devices that have obtained a large number of downloads this week have been Bloons TD 6 Y Heads Up! On the other hand, Slap And Run Y Coloring Match are the most downloaded free games for Android this week, according to App Annie.

Top 10 free games for iPhone

Rocket League Sideswipe – Psyonix LLC Slap and Run – VOODOO Coloring Match – SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD Break Them Up! – Rollic Games Love Fantasy: Match & Stories – Appzoa Tech Co., Limited DogLife – Dog Life Simulator – Candywriter, LLC Roblox – Roblox Corporation Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game – Amanotes Pte. Ltd. Subway Surfers – Sybo Games ApS Couple Run! – Hemz Studios LLC

Top 10 paid games for iPhone

Minecraft.

Minecraft – Mojang Heads Up! – Warner Bros. Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio Plague Inc. – Ndemic Creations True Skate – True Axis Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Rockstar Games Papa’s Freezeria To Go! – Papa’s Freezeria To Go! Terraria – 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top 10 highest grossing games for iPhone

Roblox.

Roblox – Roblox Corporation Call of Duty®: Mobile – Activision Publishing, Inc. Candy Crush Saga – King Pokémon GO – Niantic, Inc. Clash Royale – Supercell Genshin Impact – miHoYo Limited Garena Free Fire – New Age – GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED Clash of Clans – Supercell Coin Master – Moon Active Royal Match – Dream Games, Ltd.

How to download apps and games on the iPhone or iPad

On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, open the App Store.

Browse or search for the app you want to download. If you find a game that says Arcade, subscribe to Apple Arcade to play it.

Tap or click the price or Get button. If you see the “Open” button instead of the price or the “Get” button, it means that you have already purchased or downloaded that app.

In the App Store, if an app shows the Get button instead of the price, it means that the app is free. You will not be charged for downloading a free app. Some free apps offer subscriptions and in-app purchases, giving you access to more features and content, among other things. Learn more about in-app purchases and subscriptions.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Cell phones have undoubtedly become an indispensable part of our daily use and what better way to use them than to play with other people. null