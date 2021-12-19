Israel turned a desert into an orchard and may hold the key to challenging climate change

Drinking water obtained from the air in the middle of the desert, electric vehicles that are charged only by driving on the asphalt, tasty beef steaks without killing any animals. It is not a question of wishful thinking, but of a reality.

The first challenge that Israel overcame was that of a territory where 60% is a desert in which in 1948 there were just 20 million trees. Today there are 240 million trees and much of the country is an orchard. The challenge of climate change is now global, but in Israel there is already over 1,200 climate-related companies (slightly more than half are startups born after the year 2000). And the country aims to be a world leader in promoting ventures that dare to think “outside the box”.

The advances were presented at the Climate Innovation Summit held in Israel in November, in parallel to the United Nations COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. The meeting was organized by the Israeli government, the UK embassy and PLANETech, a non-profit organization, the Israeli Center for Climate Technology and Innovation.

Uriel Klar, director of PLANETech told LA NACION that “Israel is recognized for solving urgent problems with innovative solutions. It happened with the historical lack of water, which made it world leader in wastewater reuse and desalination, happened again with cybersecurity, and even now with the Covid pandemic”.

In the last three years the Israeli government invested 280 million dollars in new technology companies against climate change. “This is the biggest challenge we are facing these days. That is why it is natural for Israel to come up with solutions to address it, ”Klar said.

Experts argue that most of the technology that will be required for this challenge it was not invented yetSo these companies spend a large part of their budget on research and development to find the solutions.

Cultured meat? The phrase instinctively hurts the ear of an Argentine steakhouse. But the images of cultivated meat steaks from Israeli farms are at least curious. And the chefs highlight the similarities in texture and flavor of the lab product to a regular steak. It’s not about soy or rice burgers. A genetic analysis of the steak would reveal that the tissue is cow meat.

A cultured beef steak made at Aleph Farms

The emergence of this innovation is driven by a staggering fact: according to the UN, livestock farming and its related activities cause 18% more air pollution, measured in greenhouse gas (CO2) emissions, than transport.

In addition, the world population consumes more and more meat and dairy products. It is projected that the world production of meat and milk will double during this first half of the century, while the number of inhabitants of the planet will grow little more than 50%.

The first cultured meat companies were established in Israel in 2015 and obtained an investment of 185 million dollars, 51% of the total financing for the new alternative protein companies. Today, Israel ranks second in the world (after the United States) in the total number of cultured meat companies.

Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and CEO of Aleph Farms, one of the Israeli farms specializing in the matter, does not expect its product to immediately displace traditional cattle ranching. “According to our surveys, those most interested in cultivated meat are the Generation Z. 90% of the young people born in this millennium in the United Kingdom and the United States showed a lot of interest ”.

The process for the cultivation of meat is carried out entirely in a laboratory, and from the cells of a healthy cow. Therefore It does not have any requirement for large detours, wide expanses of field and, even less, for the sacrifice of the animal. In fact, two years ago, Aleph Farms produced cultured meat on the Russian section of the International Space Station using a 3D Bioprinting Solutions bioprinter to make cultured beef fillet.

Production of farmed meat in the Russian section of the Space Station in 2019

Production has three steps: 1) selection and isolation cells from a healthy animal, 2) cell culture with nutrients that provide energy (sugars, fats), vitamins and minerals, basic components of proteins (amino acids) and growth stimuli; 3) Transformation of cells into muscle tissue according to the desired shape and size. “The whole process it can take two to three weeks, compared to two to three years that carries the conventional method of meat production, which also includes raising, grazing and slaughtering animals, ”said Toubia.

When cooked, cultured meat produces the same enzymatic reactions as traditional meat, including the Maillard reaction, the distinctive smell and taste of roast. Aleph Farms expects to begin mass sales of its product next year.

When asked about the reception he expects in countries with a deep-rooted carnivorous culture, such as the ArgentinaToubia replied: “Our consumer is not the vegetarian or vegan public, but obviously the consumption of traditional meat plays a central role in many cultures. But nevertheless, Current production methods are unsustainable as they have created a cascade of environmental problems, from high levels of greenhouse gas emissions to soil degradation and loss of biodiversity. That is why we are offering another production alternative to obtain a food that has the same texture and flavor characteristics as traditionally produced meat ”.

After livestock production, the second major air pollutant is transport powered by fossil fuels, so the mobility of the future will undoubtedly be based on electric vehicles. But the question of the range of autonomy, the battery charge, and the idle time of the recharge, aroused in a group of Israeli engineers the following questions: Could vehicles be loaded while driving on streets and routes? Is a future imaginable in which even batteries disappear completely?

The answer is yes. And there are already buses that charge their batteries while they circulate through Sweden and Israel, and next year there will be in Germany and Italy.

A bus of the Dan Bus Company of Tel Aviv, while charging its battery amnon horesh

The secret is in the installation of a coil network under the asphalt. This was explained to LA NACION Charlie Levine, executive director of marketing (CMO) of the Israeli company Electreon.

“According to Faraday’s law of electromagnetic induction, if an alternating current is supplied to a coil under the asphalt, an alternating magnetic field is produced around it. When another coil approaches that magnetic field, in this case the one of the vehicle that is on top of the asphalt, another alternating field is generated that allows the battery to be charged.”Levine explained.

The coil network installed under the road

The system not activated until a vehicle installed with company specific receivers is directly above a coil segment on the road. This is what makes it safe.

Levine even envisions a future in which the installation of coils of load under the asphalt is something as normal as signs or the lights of a road can be today. “In fact, we are already working in Europe with large road companies such as Vinci and Eurovia to incorporate our technology in the construction of their routes.”

Along with food and air, drinking water is another resource that is altered by climate change. The UN estimates that 2.2 billion people lack access to safely managed drinking water services. And it’s not just about desert areas. The Argentina, for example, is one of the countries with the highest percentage of the population exposed to waters naturally contaminated with arsenic, almost five million people, a chemical element that causes skin problems and cancer.

And, although arsenic is a natural element present in the water tables that dates from the time of the formation of the Andes Mountains, climate change makes access to drinking water difficult.

Although the reasons are different in a mostly desert country like Israel, the problem is the same, lack of drinking water. Israeli engineers Oren Shtivy, Arye Kohavi and Avi Peretz, observed in 2009 a phenomenon that anyone can see in the daily life of the city: the water that drips by condensation of the air conditioners. Here the question here was: Can it be generate water by air condensation in sufficient quantities to be a source of drinking water supply?

The answer was affirmative, and that’s how it was born Watergen. Matias Finkelstein, representative of the company in Argentina explained: “in the Watergen equipment, after condensation, a filtration process, adding minerals, so that it is mineralized water like the one bought bottled in a business, and finally it is passed through a lamp Uv to eliminate any virus or bacteria. It is premium quality water”. The only requirement is a minimum of 15% atmospheric humidity. But you can also increase the environmental humidity with a garden that generates a greenhouse effect to facilitate the best performance of the system.

Finkelstein estimated that a medium-scale equipment, 1.40 x 1.40, and 1.60 meters high, can produce up to 900 liters of drinking water per day, between 25 and 40 liters per hour. But there are systems from 200 liters to 5000 liters.

“No need for pipes, transport or electrical installations, it is a solution plug & play to turn on and start drinking. It is just a matter of activating it, even in the middle of a desert, and start producing drinking water.”Concluded Finkelstein.