‘Iván Márquez’ and ‘Gentil Duarte’: new targets for bounty hunters – Investigative Unit

The streak of attacks on the camps of the dissidents of the extinct Farc in Venezuelan territory – which began on May 17 with the death of ‘Jesus Santrich’ and continued with those of ‘Romaña’ and the ‘Paisa’, at the start of December – it will not slow down.

This is indicated by an intelligence report, to which EL TIEMPO had access, which indicates that ‘Iván Márquez’, head of the ‘Second Marquetalia’, completes a week hidden in the state of Amazonas. The former FARC negotiator in Havana is deciding whether to jump to Colombia (through Vichada or Guainía) or if he finally leaves for Nicaragua, after they have blocked his trip to Cuba.

The video of alias Romaña was recorded, days before his death, clandestinely by emissaries of the mafia.

The bounty hunters have also been ‘buying’ data from the dissidence of Miguel Botache Santillana, ‘Gentil Duarte’, and Néstor Gregorio Vera, alias Iván Mordisco.

It is known that the same armed command that located his lieutenants follow in the footsteps of ‘Márquez’, ‘Jhon 40’ and ‘Zarco Aldinever’, the surviving ringleaders of that criminal structure.

Venezuelan soldiers have been kidnapped by the dissidents of ‘Gentil Duarte’.

Vladimir Padrino López, Minister of Defense.

The armed confrontations in Venezuelan territory of those two criminal shores – that of ‘Márquez’ and that of ‘Duarte’ – they have influential farmers and businessmen uncomfortable to those who have occupied properties, one of them known as the ‘Peñadero’.

Several of them are close (and even partners) of two powerful members of the regime to whom they have brought complaints: Diosdado Cabello and the Minister of Defense, General Vladimir Padrino.

But they also annoy sectors of the Venezuelan Army, which the ex-FARC has already assassinated and kidnapped men.

The relative of ‘Mordisco’

‘Iván Mordisco’ (left) is considered the leader of the dissent. ‘Gentil Duarte’ (right), sent by the FARC to Guaviare. Photo: Archive / TIME

In fact, they have brought up the collection of ‘taxes’ that the dissidents have been doing to the so-called ‘cooperating patriots’.

These are Venezuelan businessmen who are extorted and drug traffickers who are They charge a hefty percentage for every ton of cocaine that move through the territories under their influence in the states of Amazonas and Bolívar.

These practices and imported violence have led a sector of the regime to provide data and coordinates of former Colombian guerrillas in exchange for juicy sums that the so-called bounty hunters – no more than 20 – promise to finish paying with the money that the governments of Colombia and the United States offer for the location of the members of those dissidents.

Alex Saab’s passport in Pandora’s papers.

The siege in Venezuela is being closed to such an extent that it is already known that a group linked to the dissidents of ‘Gentil Duarte’, including family members, he is planning to leave for Iran in the next few days.

The information we have is that the so-called commanders ‘Ernesto’ and ‘Adrián’ or ‘the Intellectual’ are getting them IDs and Venezuelan passports.

The other they are trying to move is an international lawyer, close to ‘Iván Mordisco’, who He was an advisor to one of the top ex-FARC chiefs.

“The purpose is that they can move abroad as security advisers, a mechanism similar to the one used by Álex Saab “, a human source assured intelligence agents.

The Iglas and the rifles

International agencies investigate an alleged delivery of rifles to the ex-FARC.

And he added that they would be thinking of doing the same with those close to other leaders who remain in the vicinity of Capacho –intermediate city between San Antonio and San Cristóbal– and Valencia, guarded by members of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigations Corps (Cicpc), the former PTJ.

But in addition to keeping the leaders of the dissent out of the reach of the bounty hunters, Another purpose around his displacement to Iran is being investigated.



International agencies They investigate an alleged delivery of rifles to the ex-Farc, within the plans that they had been drawing up in association with Hezbollah, the pro-Iranian group that several countries link with violent terrorist acts.

EL TIEMPO revealed that, in Colombia, this organization is targeting key members of the diplomatic delegations of Israel and the United States settled in Bogotá.

The fate of 10 of the more than 3,900 portable surface-to-air missiles is also verified. Russians (Igla) that Venezuela has in its power.

Although they appear discharged by their Army, no one knows their location and it is feared that they have ended up in the hands of the dissidents.

Excellent explanation of a warrior, Captain of the Liberation Army, highlighted in the Comprehensive Aerospace Defense Command (CODAI), who details the versatility that the Portable Anti-aircraft Missile System “IGLA-S” has for the defense of the Homeland. pic.twitter.com/E3I6E5OxvI – Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 10, 2019

Summit in Casigua El Cubo

This was the area where the summit was held to plan and put a price on the attack against President Iván Duque.

At a summit held by the leaders of Frente 33 – including alias Jhon Mechas, 4,000 million pesos were put on the table to repeat the attack against President Iván Duque.

“The anti-aircraft defense and attack system (the Igla) it would allow them to more accurately reach targets such as helicopters and other military aircraft and Colombian police, ”a senior intelligence officer told EL TIEMPO.

And added that the dissidents of the 33rd front have been behind one of those missiles to carry out a terrorist act before August 7, 2022.

Possible leaks of information in the attack on Duque are being investigated.

At a summit held by its leaders – including alias Jhon Mechas, the mastermind of the string of attacks in Cúcuta – 4,000 million pesos were put on the table to repeat the attack against President Iván Duque, which failed on June 25 last.

“The meeting, for that purpose, was held in the rural area of ​​Casigua El Cubo, capital of a municipality called Jesús María Semprúm, located in the state of Zulia”Explained an intelligence source. And he added that ‘Jhon Mechas’ usually stays in that area, just a few kilometers from Tibú, Norte de Santander.

The meeting with the CIA

Maiquetía International Airport, Venezuela.

Regarding ‘Márquez’, foreign agencies do not rule out that the attack, in the middle of the week, at the Camilo Daza airport in Cúcuta – which killed two explosivist experts – was a distracting terrorist act so that it could move.

It is believed that, to leave Venezuela, he would now have the complicity of local criminal organizations, such as the ‘Train of Aragua’, They control several illegal border crossings on the border.

Nicolás Maduro and his regime continue to be silent on that chapter. But to various actors (illegal and non-illegal) They were struck by the meeting with a CIA envoy that he had held on December 7 last.

What is known, so far, is that the airport in Maiquetía arrived the American plane Phoenix Air 38, the same that would have been used in 2019 to evacuate the personnel of the United States embassy after being expelled by the Maduro regime.

The friction with Daniel Ortega

Photo: EFE / EPA / AMIT SHABI / POOL and Jorge Torres

For researchers, ‘Iván Márquez’, who remains hidden in the state of Amazonas (Venezuela), would have as his safest escape route to Nicaragua. Precisely, relations between the governments of that country and the Colombian have deteriorated.

First it was because of the border dispute in San Andrés, then because of Colombia’s non-recognition of the re-election of Daniel Ortega and now because of aggressive statements by the Nicaraguan president, which would have been motivated by the possible arrival of leaders of the ‘Second Marquetalia’ to Managua. “Colombia is a narco-state”, Ortega said this week.

For the Colombian Government, it is a strategy with which Ortega seeks to distract the attention of the international community, which “vehemently rejects the new dictatorship that is installed in the Central American country,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

And it was added that the answer of Ortega to the claims about free elections in his country “consists of attacking Colombia to distract international attention and censorship.”

INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

u.investigativa@eltiempo.com

@UinvestigativeET