Jake Paul finished Tyron Woodley by knockout in the sixth round

The ‘Problem Child’ defeated the former UFC welterweight champion with a powerful right to the face in Tampa, Florida

Jake paul wrote a new chapter in his boxing history at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

This saturday night Paul ended in the sixth round with a withering knockout the former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron woodley, in their rematch fight.

Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in six rounds in Tampa, Florida. Salvador Rodriguez / ESPN

The fight had been lackluster and bumpy, with cuts on Paul by an elbow and also the head collisions caused a bruise on the cheekbone when youtuber.

However, in the sixth round the story took a definite turn when Paul connected a powerful right hand to the face of Woodley, who fell headlong to the mat to force the referee to stop the fight immediately.

While Paul celebrated on the ropes, the ring doctor attended to Woodley on the canvas, who was slow to rejoin.

During his career in mixed martial arts, Woodley He suffered only two knockout losses, the most recent in September 2020 due to an injury to Colby Covington, previously he had been finished by Nate Marquardt in 2012 with punches and elbows, but nothing like what he experienced tonight in Tampa.



This was the fifth fight for Paul in his boxing career and it was also the fifth victory, fourth by knockout.

In addition to his previous split decision win over Woodley, Paul has knockouts over Ali Eson Gib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren.

After his victory, during the interview in the ring, Paul He challenged fellow martial artists Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.