Jake Paul stops Tyron Woodley with one-hit KO, Amanda Serrano complies, Deron Williams overtakes Frank Gore

TAMPA, Florida – YouTube sensation turned boxer Jake Paul stopped Tyron Woodley in the sixth round with a brutal right to the chin.

The fight was a rematch after Paul’s split decision victory over the former UFC champion in August. The eight-round cruiserweight fight topped a seven-fight boxing card at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday.

Read the full story here.

Round by round analysis:

Round 6: Paul stops Woodley with a right hand to the head.

Round 5: Another round, more grabs. But Paul seemed to be more aggressive. Paul 10-9, Woodley 48-47.

Round 4: Honestly, this round seems like it shouldn’t be for anyone, but Woodley may have done more overall. Woodley 10-9. Woodley 39-37.

Round 3: Woodley had a strong flurry in the first minute of the round, which should have been enough to win the round. Paul received a cut on his forehead with what the referee called an accidental elbow. Woodley 10-9, Woodley 29-28

Round 2: Paul seemed to land the best shot of the round, but Woodley seemed a little more active. 10-9 Woodley. 19-19.

Round 1: Close assault with a lot of grip. Jake Paul was hardly the most aggressive fighter. 10-9 Paul.

Announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. is doing the intros, fans are booing Jake Paul and cheering for Tyron Woodley. The fight has started.

Jake Paul walks into the ring with his giant robot, to the beat of the Village People’s YMCA song. And doing the dance too.

Tyron Woodley is on his way to the ring, he walks very slow.

Results

Amanda Serrano defeats Miriam Gutiérrez by unanimous decision

Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano, right, defeated Miriam Gutiérrez by unanimous decision in a lightweight bout. Amanda Westcott / Showtime

Amanda Serrano got what she needed on Saturday night. He took charge of his last opponent of 2021, arguably his last opponent before a potential mega-fight against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor, to prepare much of what lies ahead.

In a 100-90, 99-91, 99-90 unanimous decision win over Miriam Gutierrez at lightweight, Serrano sent a clear message that she remains one of the best fighters in the world.

Serrano gained weight for the fight, hired a nutritionist for the first time and continuously enjoyed chocolate shakes, and endured eating carrots, among his least favorite foods, to prepare for the fight. He also trained with fighters who weighed much more than the 135 pounds he was fighting, 150 and 160 pounds, in an attempt to prepare for Gutierrez. – Michael Rothstein.

Read the full story here.

Former NBA Williams defeats former NFL Gore via split decision

Deron Williams, right, defeated Frank Gore by a four-round split decision. AP Photo / Chris O’Meara

The boxing match between former NBA All Star point guard Deron Williams and NFL star running back Frank Gore was traded to an exhibition by the Florida State Boxing Commission on Friday.

However, make no mistake. It was a legitimate and entertaining fight.

Williams defeated Gore by split decision (38-37, 37-38, 40-35). At the pre-fight press conference Thursday, Williams said NBA players carry the stigma of being soft. He refuted that alleged stigma against Gore with a brave performance.

The fight was fought at 215 pounds in four rounds with 12-ounce gloves. The commission ruled it was a display on Friday when it was originally scheduled to be a professional fight. The fight will not count in either man’s professional boxing records. – Marc Raimondi.

Read the full story here.

Liam Paro beats Yomar Álamo to stay undefeated

Watch legendary matches on ESPN +, including the Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier trilogy and other boxing classics. • SEE: Ali vs. Frazier I, II, III | Ali vs. Foreman

• SEE: Hagler vs. Hearns

• SEE: Pacquiao vs. Marquez I, II, III, IV

• SEE: De la Hoya vs. Chávez I

• SEE: Morales vs. Barrier I Subscribe now to ESPN + (USA only)

It was, at all times, a very close fight. Liam Paro and Puerto Rican Yomar Álamo often moved around the ring, attacking each other, being cunning and smart with their attacking decisions. And it was seen in a very close 10-round junior welterweight fight that Paro won by split decision, 95-94, 94-95, 96-93.

Paro (22-0, 13 KO) also bounced back from a difficult first round. An early knockdown by Alamo (20-1-1, 12 KO) of a good combination of left hook and straight right capped a strong assault from the Puerto Rican fighter, but could also have calmed Paro, the Australian making his debut in U.S.

Paro became the more aggressive fighter over the next few rounds, perhaps setting him up for the rest of the fight. Alamo appeared to be stronger in the final two rounds, but it wasn’t enough in a very close fight.

Paro landed 19 percent of his total punches and 38 percent of his power punches, according to CompuBox, to cap off a three-fight undefeated year. – Rothstein.

Chris Ávila defeats Anthony Taylor in MMA fighters battle

Chris Avila didn’t like the judges’ decision when he fought Anthony Taylor last year at Bellator MMA. This time, the scores were in his favor in boxing.

Avila defeated Taylor by majority decision (78-74, 77-75, 76-76), beating Taylor more actively in the latter part of an eight-round grudge fight. Avila is affiliated with Nate Diaz’s team and Taylor is a sparring partner of Jake Paul, as well as a sparring partner of Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee, who was in Taylor’s corner.

Taylor went to the body early and was successful with strong combinations. But midway through the fight, Taylor began to lose steam and Avila began to appear, in typical Team Diaz fashion. In the fifth round, Avila landed some nifty combos and went to the body as well. He hit Taylor with a left hook after the break. There was more of that in the sixth and seventh.

Avila had his best round in the eighth, staggering Taylor with a right hand and following him with a flurry. Taylor was able to survive until the end of the round and the fight.

Avila (1-1), a UFC veteran, earned his first win in professional boxing. The 28-year-old is 8-9 in MMA, on a two-fight winning streak. Taylor (2-3) has lost two fights in a row in boxing. He fell to Tommy Fury on Jake Paul’s first undercard against Tyron Woodley on Aug. 29 by unanimous decision. Taylor, a 32-year-old Los Angeles resident, is 7-5 in MMA. – Raimondi.

J’Leon Love returns with a winning decision

Top Rank Boxing is on ESPN and ESPN +. Subscribe to ESPN + to see exclusive boxing events, weigh-ins and more (US only). Tuesday, December 21, 3 am ET ESPN +: Andrew Moloney vs. Froilan Salute, 10 rounds, junior bantamweight

J’Leon Love raised his hand even before the scores were announced because he knew it. Throughout his eight-round cruiserweight fight against Marcus Oliveira, Love brought the pressure and hit combination after combination, leading to a 77-75, 79-73, 78-74 unanimous decision victory.

Love (24-3-1, 13 KO), of Inkster, Michigan, had Oliveira (28-6-1, 22 KO) on the ropes and apparently came close to knocking him down in the fifth round. Oliveira survived, but from that point on, he probably needed a KO to win the fight, a stoppage he was never close to getting.

The fight, Love’s first in more than two years, snapped a two-game losing streak. It also broke an otherwise successful 2021 for Oliveira, who won his other two fights in 2021. Before this year, Oliveira had not won a fight since 2015. – Rothstein.

Jeovanny Estela dominates, wins by unanimous decision

Jeovanny Estela moved better from the opening bell, and continually threw a little blitz on Chris Rollins, so it came as no surprise that Estela won by unanimous decision in the four-round junior middleweight fight that opened the card.

Estela, from Orlando, Florida, appeared to be on the verge of knocking down Rollins (5-3-1, 4 KO), from Charlottesville, Virginia, several times during the fight, but Rollins, the more experienced fighter, held his ground. in each round. But it was clear from the jump that Estela (6-0, 2 KO) was the strongest fighter. – Rothstein.